Locals impress at last speedway meet of the season

SPEEDWAY: There were plenty of thrills and spills on Saturday night at the McCosker Rockhampton Speedway season finale, with local man Danny Lennon raising the prized Aaron Smithwick Memorial trophy in honour of the late club member.

"It's always nice to end the season with that event because Aaron did a lot for the club and a lot of his family and friends still come and race and support the speedway,” Rockhampton Speedway's Alana Richardson said.

The main feature, the Super Stockers, not only drew a big crowd but also had so many entrants that the division had to be split.

"We had around 30 so we had to have a B main as well,” Richardson said.

"The guys at the lower end of the point scales had to compete to go through to A main.

"There weren't too many vehicles damaged which is great. There was a good car count in the feature.”

Around 89 drivers from the Rockhampton and Mackay speedway clubs competed.

The junior divisions are usually divided into Top Stars and New Stars, but on Saturday both groups were combined into one.

"We had a New Star (Brandyn Thomas) take out third place and we were pretty proud of that,” Richardson said.

"He competed with Top Stars to win that.

"He's from Gladstone but is part of the Rockhampton club and comes up every meeting.”

There were a number of spills, with Richardson one of the first to suffer a roll over on the dried out track.

"There were a couple of roll overs in the junior feature as well,” she said.

"When we haven't had much rain, the track dies out and gets a couple rutts in it and when the bigger guys in the Super Sedans are racing over them they get bigger.

"One of the juniors went to hospital for precautionary reasons. He was a bit sore but is on the mend.”

Richardson thanked all the sponsors and supporters who came out to support the club this season.

Next season will kick off in September.

Results

Aaron Smithwick Memorial Super Stocker Queensland Title

1st Danny Lennon

2nd Andrew Ede

3rd Michael Johnson

Junior Sedans Piston Cup

1st Mason Cameron

2nd Mitch Pammenter

3rd Brandyn Thomas

Winners in other Divisions:

Street Stocks - Peter Thompson

AMCAs - Nathan Tomkins

Productions - Michael Johnson