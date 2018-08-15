Locals in form in round 3 of CQ Karting Series

ON TRACK: Blayke Wagner, competing in the TAG 125 Heavy class, was among the 81 entries in round three of the CQ Series hosted by the Rockhampton Formula K Kart Club at the weekend.

KARTING: Brody Sonter and Ty Spencer were in winning form in round three of the CQ Series held at the weekend.

The Rockhampton Formula K Kart Club members shone on their home track, leaving some of the state's best in their wake.

The two-day meeting attracted 81 entries, some from as far afield as Cairns and Ipswich.

Sonter and Spencer took the quinella in the KA4 Juniors, while Spencer finished first in the KA3 Juniors with club mate Travis Hutt in second.

Fellow Rocky driver Joel Jamieson was second in the TAG 125 Lights, and Darren Usher finished third in KA3 Senior Medium.

RFKKC secretary Judy Simonds said it was a great weekend of racing.

"Some of the classes were small but there were some tight tussles in them,” she said.

Daniel Beveridge was second in the Tag Restricted Medium. Allan Reinikka ROK110818akarts3

"There was some really good racing across all classes and it has set the stage for an exciting final round in Emerald in September.

"The strength of our club is in our juniors and it was great to see several of them on the podium at the weekend.”

The CQ Series is the biggest event of the year for the Rockhampton club and Simonds hailed it a success once again.

RFKKC's next events will be club meetings in September and November.

RESULTS

Legend: Rockhampton Formula K Kart Club (RFKKC), Cooloola Coast Kart Club (CCKC), Bundaberg Kart Club (BKC), Gladstone Kart Club (GKC), Townsville Kart Club (TKC), Cairns District Kart Racing Club (CDKRC), Emerald Kart Club (EKC), Ipswich Kart Club (IKC)