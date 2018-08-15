Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ON TRACK: Blayke Wagner, competing in the TAG 125 Heavy class, was among the 81 entries in round three of the CQ Series hosted by the Rockhampton Formula K Kart Club at the weekend.
ON TRACK: Blayke Wagner, competing in the TAG 125 Heavy class, was among the 81 entries in round three of the CQ Series hosted by the Rockhampton Formula K Kart Club at the weekend. Allan Reinikka ROK110818akarts10
Motor Sports

Locals in form in round 3 of CQ Karting Series

Pam McKay
by
15th Aug 2018 5:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

KARTING: Brody Sonter and Ty Spencer were in winning form in round three of the CQ Series held at the weekend.

The Rockhampton Formula K Kart Club members shone on their home track, leaving some of the state's best in their wake.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The two-day meeting attracted 81 entries, some from as far afield as Cairns and Ipswich.

Sonter and Spencer took the quinella in the KA4 Juniors, while Spencer finished first in the KA3 Juniors with club mate Travis Hutt in second.

Fellow Rocky driver Joel Jamieson was second in the TAG 125 Lights, and Darren Usher finished third in KA3 Senior Medium.

RFKKC secretary Judy Simonds said it was a great weekend of racing.

"Some of the classes were small but there were some tight tussles in them,” she said.

Daniel Beveridge was second in the Tag Restricted Medium.
Daniel Beveridge was second in the Tag Restricted Medium. Allan Reinikka ROK110818akarts3

"There was some really good racing across all classes and it has set the stage for an exciting final round in Emerald in September.

"The strength of our club is in our juniors and it was great to see several of them on the podium at the weekend.”

The CQ Series is the biggest event of the year for the Rockhampton club and Simonds hailed it a success once again.

RFKKC's next events will be club meetings in September and November.

RESULTS

Legend: Rockhampton Formula K Kart Club (RFKKC), Cooloola Coast Kart Club (CCKC), Bundaberg Kart Club (BKC), Gladstone Kart Club (GKC), Townsville Kart Club (TKC), Cairns District Kart Racing Club (CDKRC), Emerald Kart Club (EKC), Ipswich Kart Club (IKC)

  • Cadet 9: Patrick Buckley (CCKC) 1, Max Acquasanta (BKC) 2, Ky Burke (BKC) 3
  • Cadet 12: Billy Myers (GKC) 1, Alice Buckley (CCKC) 2, Matthew Boylett (TKC) 3
  • KA4 Junior: Brody Sonter (RFKKC) 1, Ty Spencer (RFKKC) 2, Seth Chellingworth (CDKRC) 3
  • KA3 Senior Light: Lewis Herwin (EKC) 1, Daniel Murrell (IKC) 2, Noah Christian (EKC) 3
  • KA3 Senior Medium: Chris Jones (GKC) 1, Wayne Ohl (BKC) 2, Darren Usher (RFKKC) 3
  • TAG 125 Restricted Light: Scott Hoffman (GKC) 1, Ricky Paroz (BKC) 2, Rae Fothergill (GKC)
  • KA3 Junior: Ty Spencer (RFKKC) 1, Travis Hutt (RFKKC) 2, Brodie Christian (EKC) 3
  • TAG Restricted Medium: Matthew Walker (GKC) 1, Daniel Beveridge (GKC) 2, Peter Patzwald (CCKC)
  • TAG 125 Light: James Litzow (BKC) 1, Joel Jamieson (RFKKC) 2, Jake Lyons (BKC) 3
  • TAG 125 Heavy: Denis Butler (GKC) 1, Paul Vuichoud (BKC) 2, Blayke Wagner (BKC) 3
cq series karting rockhampton formula k kart club
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    RV shooter accused will fight charges

    premium_icon RV shooter accused will fight charges

    Crime A MAN accused of discharging a firearm with a bullet going through the window of a parked campervan yesterday morning has indicated he will fight the charges.

    • 15th Aug 2018 4:49 PM
    CQ business has junior job up for grabs, but there's a catch

    premium_icon CQ business has junior job up for grabs, but there's a catch

    News "I don't know if young people now are being taught how to work.”

    Country music fan leads hard-working group to raise $50,000

    premium_icon Country music fan leads hard-working group to raise $50,000

    News Dawn Anderson and her fellow members are making a difference

    • 15th Aug 2018 4:47 PM
    Home owners pay up after council threat to sell properties

    premium_icon Home owners pay up after council threat to sell properties

    Council News Dozens of people have settled years of debt

    • 15th Aug 2018 4:17 PM

    Local Partners