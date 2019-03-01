Locals rallying against sale of Mt Chalmers School site

OLD SCHOOL Mount Chalmers School closed in 2006 with locals divided about its fate.

NOT content to sit in silence while Livingstone Shire Council undertakes the process to sell Mount Chalmers school, vocal opponent Layne Perkins has launched a counter-attack.

This week, Mr Perkins circulated a flyer entitled "S.O.S.S. - Save our school site” around the Mount Chalmers community, calling for a public meeting at the school on Sunday at 9am.

Mr Perkins' flyer demands that the sale of the historical school site should not be used to prop up Livingstone Shire Council's budget bottom line.

With the pending sale of the school site, Mr Perkins said LSC had massive debt and there were no plans for costings for "Mayor Ludwig's idea for the buildings and oval”

"The fact no new loans will be sought by council and with nothing in the 10-year plan for Mount Chalmers ratepayers, the school site must not be sold to help pay for a wasteful council's mismanagement,” he said.

Council representatives will be asked to attend the meeting and residents are invited to submit ideas for the school and oval to the council.

"We pay our rates and we deserve better from this wasteful council. Our rates should not all be wasted in Yeppoon and Emu Park.” Mr Perkins said.

It's an escalation on the war of words over the school, waged since it closed in 2006.

In 2017, a petition circulated by Mr Perkins gathered 260 signatures opposing council's plan to sell the school.

Livingstone Shire mayor Bill Ludwig said a subsequent public meeting at the school site had overwhelming support for the sale of the deteriorating asbestos laden buildings, provided money was channelled towards infrastructure improvements on the publicly owned school oval.

The Morning Bulletin understands that while Cr Ludwig won't attend the meeting due to conflicting plans, Cr Glenda Mather will be present to hear resident's concerns.