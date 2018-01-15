Locals' relief no children killed as CQ structure collapses

The roof over the multi-purpose courts collapsed at the Blackwater State School yesterday morning as the Central Queensland township copped the edge of a storm. This is the second time strong winds have torn the structure down since November 2015.

The roof over the multi-purpose courts collapsed at the Blackwater State School yesterday morning as the Central Queensland township copped the edge of a storm. This is the second time strong winds have torn the structure down since November 2015. Grahame Petersen

A HUGE structure collapse at the Blackwater State School has locals thankful no children were underneath it at the time.

For the second time in nearly as many years, the multi-purpose courts roof collapsed at the Wey St facility as a storm battered the town.

Local Grahame Petersen shared photos of the caved-in roof with this newspaper, along with his relief no children were injured when it came down.

"We only got the edge of the storm too, rain was heavy but wind obviously patchy," he said of yesterday's storm, which whipped wind gusts up to 93kmh at 4.46pm.

The roof over the multi-purpose courts collapsed at the Blackwater State School yesterday morning as the Central Queensland township copped the edge of a storm. This is the second time strong winds have torn the structure down since November 2015. Grahame Petersen

He said the storm passed through "pretty quick", and believes they only copped the edge of it. with heavy rain and patchy gusts.

"Hate too see what a lot of wind would have done to the place... time to pull it down me think, before multiple injuries or deaths occur as this could very very easily been in two weeks time with 80 kids under it."

Mr Petersen said he took the photos at 5.17pm, when he doubled back about half an hour after he saw the scene.

Trish Forbes commented on Mr Petersen's public post that the incident was "too close to the school start up".

The structure was only re-built in the last two years after its predecessor was ripped down in a similar vision as a storm wreaked havoc in November, 2015.

Gusts of up to 156kmh were enough to topple the building that day, which at that time had only stood for less than a year.

The Blackwater State School's previous multi-purpose courts roof collapsed in a storm in November, 2015.

The Blackwater State School responded to locals' concerns via Facebook yesterday about 6pm, and assured it would be "business as usual" today.

"Thank you to our families and the Blackwater community members who have expressed their concern over the multi purpose courts roof collapse in today's storm," the school posted to its page.

"It has been passed on to the Building Services department and work will begin tomorrow (Monday) assessing the damage and planning the future roof. Thanks to Kent Reid from BAS who came out this afternoon to assess and to our local police for ensuring we were notified and that the area was safe.

"Please stay out of the school grounds and away from the courts. It will be business as usual in the office tomorrow."

Blackwater Airport's highest wind gusts escalated from 30kmh at 3.30pm, to 57kmh at 3.43pm and peaking at 93kmh between 4.46pm to 4.48pm.

Only 3.6mm of rain was recorded in the 24 hours since 9am yesterday to 7.20am today.