Locals see red over skate park maintenance issues

DRAINAGE ISSUE: RRC is responding after complaints were made regarding the condition of the Stapleton Park skate park following recent rain.

RECENT rainfall has motivated a Rockhampton resident to complain about Rockhampton Regional Council’s maintenance of the Stapleton Skatepark.

Speaking out on behalf of local sporting organisation Rockyrolling, the frustrated resident (who didn’t wish to be named) posted pictures on social media of the skate park inundated by mud and water.

Stapleton Park skate park following recent rain.

He said their organisation did their best to look after the skatepark, hosting events including Youth Week, Halloween Skate Jam (which had over 850 people in attendance), and the upcoming CQ Health and Fitness Expo; but RRC wasn’t doing enough to maintain the infrastructure.

“I’m am herby calling out the Rockhampton Regional Council to step up and listen to what the people really want,” the man said.

“For years we have asked for an upgrade to the existing Stapleton Park skate park. We have asked for the drainage issue and dirt issue to be fixed.

“The council crew responsible for the care of the park neglect their duties, and now once again rain has covered the park in a foot of water and mud, that us at Rockyrolling and others will have to clean.”

He called on RRC to get into contact with him and to work harder to maintain and upgrade the facility which was used by up to 50 people a day.

“I have seen families leave because the park is covered in mud or debris, this is unacceptable, Rockhampton sufferers while Gracemere, Boyne Island, Yeppoon and Mackay get world class skate facilities,” he said.

The Stapleton Skatepark sits in Division Three, under the jurisdiction of Councillor Tony Williams, who confirmed meeting with the frustrated resident on Friday morning.

Rockhampton Regional Councillor Tony Williams is addressing resident concerns about the condition of the Stapleton Skatepark.

“He gave me a list of maintenance issues that we can address, the biggest being the drainage problem,” Cr Williams said.

“I’m meeting with him again after I suggested he discuss what improvements other users would like to see to the existing facility.

“I said we can come back in a few weeks to talk about what ideas and upgrades could be possible.”

Cr Williams said he had put in a request to meet with someone from Parks/Facilities to look at maintenance and drainage issues from water, dirt, picnic tables, cracking surface and lighting problems.