Locals stakeholders for GKI respond to the impending sale

WHAT NEXT: Great Keppel Island's stakeholders share their thoughts on what next for the island. Aimee Lee

Max Allen Jnr - Freedom Fast Cats

It's going to bring the great back to Great Keppel Island.

It's just so exciting and a fantastic opportunity for the island and the area.

Development has been needed for a long time now and this is a great opportunity for businesses locally, jobs for locals, the opportunity for young people to advance in different trades.

These [investors] are fantastic, the vibe we were getting off them was that they didn't want to storm in, they wanted to get a lot of feed back from Woppaburra and to learn the history of the island.

Karla McPhail - OKOF campaigner

I think it is absolutely fantastic. I think it is great for the whole Region. I am thrilled that we have such positive optimistic investors.

It will be really awesome for tourism, employment and the economy of the Region.

I think Tower Holdings were genuine passionate investors in the Region and I commend them on their persistence and tenacity.

We have lots of great developments on the horizon which is fantastic

Bill Ludwig - Livingstone Shire Mayor

It's the news we've been waiting for. Meeting the prospective buyers, they had a sense of genuineness about them I found absolutely refreshing. Their commitment to local jobs is exceptional, they understand the importance of the island to our community and can bring expertise and finance to make a 10-year vision a reality. They want to make sure that whatever they do is in harmony with the natural beauty of the island.

Cherie Rutherford - Rockhampton Region acting mayor

We are delighted a deal has been reached for a new Great Keppel Island Resort and we extend our congratulations to Isabella Wei, her husband CK and business partner Hsiao Yuan Ju. The development will bring visitors and tourists from across the planet to our beautiful part of the world. We wish the new owners every success and look forward to seeing GKI having a resort it deserves.

Kelly Harris - GKI Island Hideaway manager

We are just so pleased to see an agreement reached and a way forward now in sight. I've met CK and Isabella and they seem like lovely people. We look forward to working with them in the future for the good of the region and GKI in particular.

Tom Sjolund - Don't Destroy GKI campaigner

It seems the Wei family may be a bit more sympathetic to GKI. At least they want discussions with the Woppa peoples. Tower Holdings will still own the lease on Lot 21.