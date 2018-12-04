Menu
Homeward bound
Environment

Evacuees start their journey home to Deepwater

Toni Benson-Rogan
Crystal Jones
Mike Knott
by , and
4th Dec 2018 12:09 PM | Updated: 1:55 PM
12.40pm: A Deepwater man has spoken out, criticising the government for preventing graziers and property owners from clearing their land. 

Speaking on his way home, Michael Turner said there were too many laws stopping sensible clearing on land.

"I'm pretty p---ed off that the place hasn't been burnt for a long time - back in the day that all used to be bloody grass plains between Agnes Water and that but because it hasn't been burnt up for so long with the national park this is what's now caused this," he said. 

"With the tree clearing laws we can't clear out undergrowth on any of the blocks out there so it's created a massive fire hazard."

Mr Turner said he was left fuming.

"I'll be writing letters, you'll hear about it," he said. 

He said that "just about every fire" at the moment was burning in a national park or state forest.

A Deepwater man speaks to the NewsMail about land clearing laws.
12.30pm: Salvation Army trucks have started moving in.

12pm: The first lot of cars are moving slowly on a pilgrimage back to Deepwater.

Just over a week since catastrophic fires tore through the town north of Bundaberg, families have finally been allowed to head home.

Kev and Kate Cherry made the most of the journey back by utilising a traffic jam to cut up feed for their animals. 

The couple headed back with a trailer filled with sweet potatoes, usually given as a supplement with molasses. 

With greenery burnt, it will be all their animals will have to eat.

The Cherrys chop up sweet potatoes for their cattle as they wait out a traffic jam on the way back to Deepwater.
"This is going to be their main feed and whatever hay we get delivered," Mr Cherry said. 

"As soon as we get this on the ground they can start eating."

The Hancock Drive residents said their little farm was a busy one.

"We've only got a dozen cattle but we've got four horses that also eat the potato, two alpacas, two goats, eight pigs and about 50-odd poultry," Mr Cherry said.

"It's a full time job."

More to come

Cars head back to Deepwater.
