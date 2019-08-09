Locals to play on Rocky's new turf in lead-up to Oceania Cup

The new synthetic surface at Kalka Shades which will be used for the Oceania Cup in September.

The new synthetic surface at Kalka Shades which will be used for the Oceania Cup in September. Allan Reinikka ROK180719ahockey1

HOCKEY: This weekend's CQ League finals will be the first A-grade games played on the new synthetic surface at Rockhampton's Kalka Shades.

The playoffs for third and fourth will be at 1.45pm for the women (Wanderers versus Frenchville Rovers) and 3.30pm for the men (Meteors versus Frenchville Rovers).

The women's final between Southern Suburbs and Meteors is at 5.15pm, and the men's decider between Wanderers and Southern Suburbs at 7pm.

READ: Souths manager: 'We'd love to get one back on them'

READ: Full steam ahead at Kalka Shades in countdown to Oceania Cup

READ: Oceania Cup 'buzz' building in Rockhampton

READ: Oceania Cup a coup for Rocky: Hockey Australia boss

Rockhampton Hockey president Barb Knowles said it was important that games were played on the surface before the FIH global certification was done on August 21.

Rockhampton will in September become only the second regional centre to host the Oceania Cup.

The Australian and New Zealand men's and women's teams will play a best-of-three Test series, with the winners automatically qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Knowles said Kalka Shades was continuing to take shape in the countdown to the international tournament.

One permanent and a temporary grandstand have been erected, and work was starting on the 1000-seat grandstand.

She said ticket sales were starting to pick up, with at least half of those purchasing three-day passes.

Buy tickets at rockhamptontickets.com.au.