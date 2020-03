L-R Breda Brennan, Erin Scofield and Amanda Chandler at the St Patrick's Day Races.

Callaghan Park was transformed into a sea of colour yesterday when the annual St Patrick’s Day Races kicked off.

Punters stepped out in style, hoping to have the luck of the Irish on their side as they placed their bets.