Locals urged to keep safe as heatwave scorches CQ towns

KEEP COOL: Hannah Brooks, Nitro and Dylan Gorman from Melbourne seek shelter at Kershaw Gardens during the November heatwave

KEEP COOL: Hannah Brooks, Nitro and Dylan Gorman from Melbourne seek shelter at Kershaw Gardens during the November heatwave Jann Houley

TOURISTS Hannah Brooks and Dylan Gorman sought relief from the heat in Rockhampton yesterday as the CQ region braces for a brutal week of maximum temperatures around the 40 mark.

The Melbourne duo and their dog Nitro found shade at Kershaw Gardens to escape the scorching heat which has prompted Queensland Ambulance Services to issue a health warning to Rockhampton and areas north of the city.

The heatwave is predicted to include areas across Central Queensland, the Central Highlands and the Coalfields.

Temperatures are set to climb to up to 10C above average by Sunday, with the mercury rising in many parts.

Places north of Rockhampton are expected to feel the brunt of the unseasonal heat, with the Beef Capital due to hit 41C by Sunday.

HEATING UP: Towns across Central Queensland will reach above 40C. Andrew Jefferson

Monday will be 40C, Tuesday 39C, Wednesday 39C, Thursday 39C and Friday 38C.

Other towns across Central Queensland will also reach temperatures in the low to mid 40s in the next week.

On Sunday, Julia Creek and Clermont will hit 43C, and on Tuesday Longreach, Clermont and Moranbah will reach 43C.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster David Crock said the temperatures were expected to last into next week.

"Definitely through Monday and Tuesday, Wednesday tends to ease off a bit,” Mr Crock said.

The November average for Rockhampton is 31C, up to 11C lower than Sunday's forecast.

"It's expected to be eight to 10 degrees above average for around three days in a row which is very notable,” Mr Crock said.

A heatwave is expected for towns across CQ this next week Bureau of Meteorolgy

The highest recorded temperature for November was on November 18 1990, when the mercury hit 45.3C.

Today is also expected to be the hottest day so far this month.

Darren Pirie from QAS said with high temperatures people should take precautions against heatstroke.

"We've come out of a winter month and then its gets suddenly hotter, so it may take some people by surprise,” Mr Pirie said.

"When you're out in the sun, maintain your hydration, look after your friends, put your sunscreen on, keep yourself covered, and if it's available to you be in the shade.”

QAS is urging anyone doing manual labour to take heat precautions and frequent breaks.

People with pets are also being urged to also ensure they have shade and lots of water available.

Those with elderly loved ones or neighbours should check on them and ensure they are safe.