Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SPELLBOUND: Darumbal elder Wade Mann with Darumbal Enterprises' Kristina Hatfield.
SPELLBOUND: Darumbal elder Wade Mann with Darumbal Enterprises' Kristina Hatfield. Rockhampton Regional Council
News

Locals work together to Bring Nature Back to Mount Archer

by Sean Fox
8th Apr 2019 6:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE hundred Rockhampton residents rolled up their sleeves to bring nature back to Mount Archer last month.

On March 24, participants took part in four community workshops at Fraser Park where they "experienced Mount Archer in a whole new way” according to Rockhampton Region mayor, Margaret Strelow.

"We were held spellbound by Wade Mann's teachings about Darumbal culture and history,” Cr Strelow said.

"We also planted hundreds of native species, and learned about the plants and birds from local enthusiasts.”

Council's environment spokesperson, Councillor Drew Wickerson said it was great to see so many people get involved.

Wade Mann talking with a group of participants.
Wade Mann talking with a group of participants. Rockhampton Regional Council

"I think a lot of the participants, and the kids in particular, are going to get a kick out of heading to Mount Archer for years to come and seeing the mark they made,” he said.

The event was designed to support an ongoing bush regeneration project being carried out in partnership with Capricornia Catchments - and with Capricornia Correctional Centre and Multicultural Development Australia supporting on-ground works - as part of the Fraser Park Redevelopment Project.

Cr Wickerson said there was still a lot of long-term work to be done in Fraser Park as part of the project, including ongoing weed control and maintenance, but the event had really helped demonstrate how special Mount Archer is as a wilderness space, and how valuable the regeneration works are.

The Fraser Park workshops were organised by Rockhampton Regional Council's environmental sustainability team in partnership with Capricornia Catchments Inc., Native Plants Capricornia, Birdlife Capricornia, and Darumbal elders.

Planting near Nurim Circuit.
Planting near Nurim Circuit. Rockhampton Regional Council

The workshops are part of a broader council initiative, Bringing Nature Back, which was designed to support and encourage residents to take an active role in looking after the local environment, and partly funded by the Australian Government.

"Our environmental sustainability team and community partners are doing an incredible job with the Bringing Nature Back program. I know they work very hard, and it really shows,” Cr Wickerson said.

"The Fraser Park workshops booked out really quickly, which demonstrates the appetite people in the Rockhampton Region have for learning about sustainability and their natural environment.

"I know it will also mean there's a number people who are disappointed they didn't get a chance to attend, but we can't wait to see you at our next community workshop.”

Head to the Bringing Nature Back section on Rockhampton Regional Council's website to find out more about the program.

bringing back nature darumbal mount archer national park
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Highest population growth in the region in Yeppoon, Emu Park

    premium_icon Highest population growth in the region in Yeppoon, Emu Park

    Property Infrastructure projects valued at $3.5 billion provide employment opportunities

    Perfect combo: Rocky beef and Chinese vegetables

    premium_icon Perfect combo: Rocky beef and Chinese vegetables

    Food & Entertainment Council partnered with local producers for Huizhou cooking showcase

    Revealed: NAPLAN’s 10-year report card

    premium_icon Revealed: NAPLAN’s 10-year report card

    Education Today the final 2018 NAPLAN report is released

    • 8th Apr 2019 6:00 AM
    Capras bring up milestone despite heavy loss

    premium_icon Capras bring up milestone despite heavy loss

    Rugby League Team unable to tame the Tigers in Brisbane