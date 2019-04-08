Locals work together to Bring Nature Back to Mount Archer

ONE hundred Rockhampton residents rolled up their sleeves to bring nature back to Mount Archer last month.

On March 24, participants took part in four community workshops at Fraser Park where they "experienced Mount Archer in a whole new way” according to Rockhampton Region mayor, Margaret Strelow.

"We were held spellbound by Wade Mann's teachings about Darumbal culture and history,” Cr Strelow said.

"We also planted hundreds of native species, and learned about the plants and birds from local enthusiasts.”

Council's environment spokesperson, Councillor Drew Wickerson said it was great to see so many people get involved.

Wade Mann talking with a group of participants. Rockhampton Regional Council

"I think a lot of the participants, and the kids in particular, are going to get a kick out of heading to Mount Archer for years to come and seeing the mark they made,” he said.

The event was designed to support an ongoing bush regeneration project being carried out in partnership with Capricornia Catchments - and with Capricornia Correctional Centre and Multicultural Development Australia supporting on-ground works - as part of the Fraser Park Redevelopment Project.

Cr Wickerson said there was still a lot of long-term work to be done in Fraser Park as part of the project, including ongoing weed control and maintenance, but the event had really helped demonstrate how special Mount Archer is as a wilderness space, and how valuable the regeneration works are.

The Fraser Park workshops were organised by Rockhampton Regional Council's environmental sustainability team in partnership with Capricornia Catchments Inc., Native Plants Capricornia, Birdlife Capricornia, and Darumbal elders.

Planting near Nurim Circuit. Rockhampton Regional Council

The workshops are part of a broader council initiative, Bringing Nature Back, which was designed to support and encourage residents to take an active role in looking after the local environment, and partly funded by the Australian Government.

"Our environmental sustainability team and community partners are doing an incredible job with the Bringing Nature Back program. I know they work very hard, and it really shows,” Cr Wickerson said.

"The Fraser Park workshops booked out really quickly, which demonstrates the appetite people in the Rockhampton Region have for learning about sustainability and their natural environment.

"I know it will also mean there's a number people who are disappointed they didn't get a chance to attend, but we can't wait to see you at our next community workshop.”

Head to the Bringing Nature Back section on Rockhampton Regional Council's website to find out more about the program.