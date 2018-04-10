Location for Rocky V8 Supercars discussed

DETAILS about V8 Supercars coming to Central Queensland were discussed behind closed doors yesterday at Rockhampton Regional Council's meeting.

While no further information was made public, the council meeting agenda detailed an idea of what the meeting was about.

The agenda read: "Council has completed the feasibility, economic assessment and preliminary design investigations relating to a Supercar event in Rockhampton. The work to date indicates a world class track is possible at 'The Common' and the event would be viable and make a significant contribution to the local and state economy.”

Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow told The Morning Bulletin yesterday afternoon "more details will be open to the public on Friday.”

The project was first brought to the media's attention in on November 15 when Margaret Strelow revealed plans for the idea while running as an independent candidate for the Rockhampton electorate.

Strelow told The Morning Bulletin then "it had the potential to inject about $40 million a year into Rockhampton's economy.”

Acting Mayor at the time, Councillor Tony Williams, said it would be a real boost for businesses in the area with up to 90,000 people expected to attend.

"Not only would this be fantastic for our region's profile and cement our reputation as the premier tourist destination for Central Queensland, but it would have massive economic flow on benefits for our hotels, our shops and our restaurants,” said Cr Williams.

Various locations have been discussed for the event including Norbridge Park, also known as The Common, and Sir Raymond Huish Drive.

Strelow said previously it would be an area than can accommodate "40 big rigs, another 20 rigs that are associated with the media” as well as the pits, and room for the crowds of motoring enthusiasts.

Large concrete barriers would also be a part of the development, and an impact on the free flow of traffic would need to be taken into consideration.