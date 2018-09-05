Location key for million-dollar beach shack

16 The Esplanade on Great Keppel Island offers incredible views of Fishermen's Beach. The modest two-bedroom home is set not far from the beach's shore.

PICTURE yourself sitting on the front veranda, taking in the spectacular views of Fishermen's Beach on Great Keppel Island.

This dream could be yours if you become the newest owner of 16 The Esplanade, Great Keppel Island.

Located on the quiet end of the island, it's only a stone's throw from the main beach.

@The Beach Real Estate agent Sean Appleton said he believed it was the first residential home up for sale in more than 10 years on the main part of the island.

The last sale at GKI was The Rainbow Hut, a commercial sale for $1.175 million in December 2016.

The property has a modest two-bedroom with one-bathroom home.

But it is not what is on the inside that counts - it is all about the location and views for this property.

"We talk about position, position, position and this is number one,” Mr Appleton said.

"It is absolute beach front.”

Many of the houses around this area are set quite far back from the water's edge but this home is only about 30 metres off the shore.

"The view from the veranda is amazing,” Mr Appleton said.

The home belonged to the Morris family, who were very well-known as one of the original families on GKI and the Capricorn Coast.

Allan Morris has written a book My Island in the Sun about his family's involvement.

The family owned and ran the Silver Sand Resort in the 1950s before selling it in the late 1960s, when it became TAA (Trans Tasman Airlines).

It was the first resort for the island.

The family then built this home around them, and in those days, they had the old copper down the back for the bath and kerosene fridges.

Mr Appleton said in a hard decision for the family, the property has been passed onto the children of Thomas Morris, who decided to sell it.

"It was just time to be given to another family that would use it in another way to build childhood memories like they had,” Mr Appleton said.

Life on the island offers aqua crystal clear waters, bushwalking tracks leading to private beaches, wildlife and marine life for diving, snorkelling and fishing.

A promise by the State Government to provide power and water was a "game changer” for the island, Mr Appleton said.

"That's the two hardest things that makes GKI harder,” he said.

The property at 16 The Esplanade is the second residential house for sale on the island with Lot 9, Svendsen's Beach also up for sale.

It has been on the market for $4.3 million.

The home sits on just under one hectare with two bedrooms, tucked away six kilometres from the nearest neighbours.

It is on the north-eastern side of the island, only accessible by private launch.

Mr Appleton said all the rumours about what was going to happen on the highly contested island had piqued interest.

"We've had a number of inspections, more inquiries in the last 13 months than we had in the year before,” Mr Appleton said.