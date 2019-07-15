Location named for Thursday's drug rehab facility forum

NOT HERE: Tammy Fairley with her daughters Chelsea and Stella gathering in protest of the proposed location of a drug rehab facility.

NOT HERE: Tammy Fairley with her daughters Chelsea and Stella gathering in protest of the proposed location of a drug rehab facility. Meg Bolton

RESIDENTS concerned about the location of a proposed drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre will have the opportunity to speak at a public forum at CQUniversity on Thursday.

This follows an eruption of community concern last week regarding a leak of the proposed Parkhurst location in advance of formal community consultation.

The Department of Health will host the forum from 7pm on Thursday as part of a series of consultation activities.

Deputy Director-General Clinical Excellence Queensland Dr John Wakefield said residents near the proposed 14.54-hectare site and others interested were invited to the event.

"We want to spend time listening to the community as well as providing information about the kind of care a facility like this can provide,” Dr Wakefield said.

Dr Wakefield said the facility would provide an important health service to Central Queensland.

"Providing care closer to home, in communities, for communities, improves lives,” Dr Wakefield said.

The Parkhurst property which featured zoned open-space, covered in bushland, located 8km from the Rockhampton city centre was selected following a review of 50 sites in the region.

News of the forum was first revealed by Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke over the weekend social media while sharing correspondence that he and Keppel MP Brittany Lauga had exchanged with Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service regarding a damaging leak of the proposed location for the 42-bed drug rehab facility prior to public consultation.

"I'm aware many of you have objections and the disappointing way misleading information was circulated have only created confusion and distrust but I'll be making sure you have every opportunity to discuss your concerns and have your voice heard by Queensland Health as part of this process,” Mr O'Rourke said.