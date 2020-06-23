LOCATION REVEALED: Where Rocky's motorsport precinct will be

BOULDERCOMBE is poised to be Rockhampton's home of motorsport.

Rockhampton Regional Council announced the location of the permanent multi use motorsport precinct to be built in the region.

The location for the site is 53199 Burnett Hwy, Bouldercombe.

This is the preferred site, pending community consultation and final design.

Sports considered for the precinct include speedway (cars and bikes), motocross, 4WD track, driver school, rally track, touring car and drift track.

The development has been in the works for some time and got off the ground in October last year when council put out a call to landholders for suitable locations.

The tender documents for the design of the site were released in May and the contract was to be awarded in June.

More to come.