Location revealed: Ikea to launch in Rocky tomorrow

Some of the goodies from IKEA's catalogue.

SWEDISH furniture giant IKEA will roll out its largest investment in Central and North Queensland tomorrow.

From April 19 online shoppers can pick up their purchases from five depots in regional Queensland: Rockhampton, Mackay, Gladstone, Townsville and Cairns.

The Rockhampton depot will be at 11 Waurn Street.

IKEA Australia multichannel manager Michael Donath said the company expects these regions to soon make 20% of its total online purchases.

Toowoomba residents want an Ikea to come to town.

The company, which has a goal to reach $1.8 billion in annual sales by 2020, has 10 stores across the nation and two in Queensland.

"We have lots of family members of IKEA in north Queensland and they've been pleading for a store for a long time," he said.

"Supporting regions that haven't had access is an important part of our strategy moving forward.

"E-Commerce and online delivery is our focus at the moment."

The furniture company opened its first online depot points in Tasmania in 2015.

The depot roll out will increase IKEA's Queensland customer reach from its stores at Logan and North Lakes to regional cities.

Mr Donath said they would use a Queensland company to handle deliveries and man the warehouses.

The Morning Bulletin understands this company is Followmont Transport.

The expansion will be solely online, for the time being, with no immediate plans to open a store.

But Mr Donath said the success of the five depot points could help the furniture retailer determine how it further expands in years to come.

"The focus is on those depot points," Mr Donath said.

"It's about giving customers the choice of being able to shop at IKEA wherever and whenever."

Back in January, when The Morning Bulletin broke Ikea was coming to Rockhampton, an online poll showed massive support for the concept with 94% of people saying they would shop with Ikea.

HOW TO SHOP

Customers wanting to shop online should visit www.ikea.com.au

Shoppers can browse and add products to a shopping list before selecting their preferred pick up location from the drop down options

Customers will then be directed to a secure online payment system to finalise their purchase

The cost for the Click & Collect service starts from $59 and is dependent on the size of the order

You will be able to select your collection date at checkout, starting 7 days from your order date e.g. if you place your order on May 1, you will be able to select the 8th, 9th and 10th of May to collect your order.