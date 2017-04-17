Locations of every single hidden speed camera in CQ revealed

IF YOU are speeding almost anywhere in Central Queensland, you've got a pretty good chance of getting nabbed.
New data reveals exactly where mobile and parked speed cameras are located across the Central Queensland.
It also reveals there are at least 251 speed camera locations in towns across the region.
They include everywhere from Clairview in the north to Agnes Water in the south and west to the Central Highlands.
The Bruce Highway is the most heavily policed, with dozens of speed camera, active mobile and parked, littered along the major highway running through Central Queensland.
Drivers on the Bruce Hwy, and some smaller roads notorious for accidents and speeding, will also be watched closely by police.
Not all of the sites will be used daily, but each have the potential for police to set up a camera.
Rockhampton speed cameras | Find out where the sites are close to you
Rockhampton:
Allenstown:
Lower Dawson Rd, Bruce Hwy, Allenstown - three
Gladstone Rd, Bruce Hwy, Allenstown - seven
Park Avenue:
Glenmore Rd, Park Avenue - one
Haynes St, Park Avenue - one
Moores Creek Rd, Bruce Hwy, Park Avenue - two
Main St, Park Avenue - one
Richardson Rd, Park Avenue - two
Norman Gardens:
Yaamba Rd, Norman Gardens - three
Feez St, Norman Gardens - one
Richardson Rd, Norman Gardens - three
Yeppoon Rd (Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd), Normal Gardens - one
Rockhampton City:
Fitzroy St, Rockhampton City - four
Frenchville:
Frenchville Rd, Frenchville - one
Dean St, Frenchville - three
Kawana:
Farm St, Kawana - one
Yaamba Rd (Bruce Hwy), Kawana - one
Berserker:
Musgrave St, Berserker - seven
Dean St, Berserker - one
Queen Elizabeth Dr, Berserker - four
Parkhurst:
Yaamba Rd (Bruce Hwy), Parkhurst - one
Yeppoon Rd (Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd), Parkhurst - one
Wandal:
Campbell St, Wandal - two
Wandal Rd, Wandal - two
Glenlee:
Bruce Hwy, Rockyview/Glenlee - one
Koongal:
Thozet Rd, Koongal - one
Rockhampton Region:
Mount Morgan:
James St (Burnett Hwy), Mount Morgan - two
Burnett Hwy, Mount Morgan - one
Midgee:
Bruce Hwy, Midgee - three
Westwood:
Leichhardt Hwy, Westwood - one
Capricorn Hwy, Westwood - two
Pink Lily:
Ridgelands Rd, Pink Lily - four
Gogango:
Capricorn Hwy, Gogango - two
Etna Creek:
Bruce Hwy, Etna Creek - two
Marmor:
Bruce Hwy, Marmor - one
Stanwell:
Capricorn Hwy, Stanwell - five
Gracemere:
Capricorn Hwy, Gracemere - Multiple locations for parked and active speed cameras
Burnett Hwy, Gracemere - one
Lakes Creek:
Emu Park Rd (Rockhampton-Emu Park Rd), Lakes Creek - two
Lakes Creek Rd (Rockhampton-Emu Park Rd), Lakes Creek - two
Nankin:
Emu Park Rd (Rockhampton-Emu Park Rd), Nankin - one
Bajool:
Bruce Hwy, Bajool - twelve
Central Queensland:
Dumgree:
Dawson Hwy, Dumgree - one
Duaringa:
Capricorn Hwy, Duaringa - two
Smoky Creek:
Burnett Hwy, Smoky Creek - one
Kunwarara:
Bruce Hwy, Kunwarara - six
Yaamba:
Bruce Hwy, Yaamba - four
Banana:
Leichhardt Hwy, Banana - one
Clairview:
Bruce Hwy, Clairview - one
Moura:
Dawson Hwy, Moura - one
Farnborough:
Farnborough Rd, Farnborough - one
Rolleston:
Dawson Hwy, Rolleston - one
Pacific Heights:
Farnborough Rd, Pacific Heights - one
Emu Park:
Hill St (Rockhampton-Emu Park Rd), Emu Park - two
Limestone Creek:
Yeppoon Rd (Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd), Limestone Creek - one
Tanby:
Emu Park Rd (Rockhampton-Emu Park Rd), Tanby - two
Tanby Rd, Tanby - two
Emerald:
Gregory Hwy, Emerald - one
Capricorn Hwy, Emerald - six
Hospital Rd, Emerald - three
Borilla St, Emerald - two
Blackwater:
Railway St, Blackwater - one
Capricorn Hwy, Blackwater - four
Gindie:
Gregory Hwy, Gindie - two
Comet:
Capricorn Hwy, Comet - four
Ballard St (Capricorn Hwy), Comet - one
Nebo:
Peak Downs Hwy, Nebo - one
Epsom:
Peak Downs Hwy, Epsom - four
Farleigh:
Bruce Hwy, Farleigh - three
Kinka Beach:
Scenic Hwy, Kinka Beach - one
Hidden Valley:
Yeppoon Rd (Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd), Hidden Valley - one
Rosslyn:
Scenic Hwy, Rosslyn - one
Bondoola:
Yeppoon Rd, Bondoola - three
Lammermoor:
Scenic Hwy, Lammermoor - one
Clairview:
Bruce Hwy, Clairview - one
St Lawrence:
Bruce Hwy, St Lawrence - two
Ogmore:
Bruce Hwy, Ogmore - six
Ironpot:
Yeppoon Rd (Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd), Ironpot - four
Shoal Point:
Shoal Point Rd, Shoal Point - two
Yeppoon:
Yeppoon Rd (Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd), Yeppoon - four
Farnborough Rd, Yeppoon - one
Meikleville Hill:
Farnborough Rd, Meikleville Hill - one
Bouldercombe:
Burnett Hwy, Bouldercombe - Seven
Cooee Bay:
Scenic Hwy, Cooee Bay - three
Gladstone region:
Gladstone:
Hanson Rd, Gladstone - two
Dawson Hwy, Gladstone - three
Philip St, Gladstone - two
Dalrymple Dr, Gladstone - two
Gladstone-Benaraby Rd, Gladstone - three
Toolooa St, South Gladstone
Dawson Rd, Gladstone
Gladstone-Mount Larcom Rd (Port Curtis Way), Aldoga
Auckland St, Gladstone
Paterson St, Gladstone
Rossella St, Gladstone
French St, Gladstone
Glenlyon Rd, Gladstone
Aerodrome Rd, Gladstone
Kirkwood Rd, Gladstone - two
Harvey Rd, Gladstone
Dixon Dr, Gladstone - two
Calliope:
Bruce Hwy, Calliope - five
Dawson Hwy, Calliope
Yarwun:
Gladstone-Mount Larcom Rd (Port Curtis Way), Yarwun
Calliope River Rd, Yarwun
Benaraby:
Bruce Hwy, Benaraby - four
Bororen:
Bruce Hwy, Bororen
Mount Larcom
Bruce Hwy, Mount Larcom - four
Boyne:
Malpas St, Boyne Island
Tannum:
Bruce Hwy, Tannum Sands - two
Hampton Dr, Tannum Sands - two
Raglan:
Bruce Hwy, Raglan - three