Locations of every single hidden speed camera in CQ revealed

IF YOU are speeding almost anywhere in Central Queensland, you've got a pretty good chance of getting nabbed.

New data reveals exactly where mobile and parked speed cameras are located across the Central Queensland.

It also reveals there are at least 251 speed camera locations in towns across the region.

They include everywhere from Clairview in the north to Agnes Water in the south and west to the Central Highlands.

The Bruce Highway is the most heavily policed, with dozens of speed camera, active mobile and parked, littered along the major highway running through Central Queensland.

Drivers on the Bruce Hwy, and some smaller roads notorious for accidents and speeding, will also be watched closely by police.

Not all of the sites will be used daily, but each have the potential for police to set up a camera.

Rockhampton speed cameras | Find out where the sites are close to you

Rockhampton:

Allenstown:

Lower Dawson Rd, Bruce Hwy, Allenstown - three

Gladstone Rd, Bruce Hwy, Allenstown - seven

Park Avenue:

Glenmore Rd, Park Avenue - one

Haynes St, Park Avenue - one

Moores Creek Rd, Bruce Hwy, Park Avenue - two

Main St, Park Avenue - one

Richardson Rd, Park Avenue - two

Norman Gardens:

Yaamba Rd, Norman Gardens - three

Feez St, Norman Gardens - one

Richardson Rd, Norman Gardens - three

Yeppoon Rd (Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd), Normal Gardens - one

Rockhampton City:

Fitzroy St, Rockhampton City - four

Frenchville:

Frenchville Rd, Frenchville - one

Dean St, Frenchville - three

Kawana:

Farm St, Kawana - one

Yaamba Rd (Bruce Hwy), Kawana - one

Berserker:

Musgrave St, Berserker - seven

Dean St, Berserker - one

Queen Elizabeth Dr, Berserker - four

Parkhurst:

Yaamba Rd (Bruce Hwy), Parkhurst - one

Yeppoon Rd (Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd), Parkhurst - one

Wandal:

Campbell St, Wandal - two

Wandal Rd, Wandal - two

Glenlee:

Bruce Hwy, Rockyview/Glenlee - one

Koongal:

Thozet Rd, Koongal - one

Rockhampton Region:

Mount Morgan:

James St (Burnett Hwy), Mount Morgan - two

Burnett Hwy, Mount Morgan - one

Midgee:

Bruce Hwy, Midgee - three

Westwood:

Leichhardt Hwy, Westwood - one

Capricorn Hwy, Westwood - two

Pink Lily:

Ridgelands Rd, Pink Lily - four

Gogango:

Capricorn Hwy, Gogango - two

Etna Creek:

Bruce Hwy, Etna Creek - two

Marmor:

Bruce Hwy, Marmor - one

Stanwell:

Capricorn Hwy, Stanwell - five

Gracemere:

Capricorn Hwy, Gracemere - Multiple locations for parked and active speed cameras

Burnett Hwy, Gracemere - one

Lakes Creek:

Emu Park Rd (Rockhampton-Emu Park Rd), Lakes Creek - two

Lakes Creek Rd (Rockhampton-Emu Park Rd), Lakes Creek - two

Nankin:

Emu Park Rd (Rockhampton-Emu Park Rd), Nankin - one

Bajool:

Bruce Hwy, Bajool - twelve

Central Queensland:

Dumgree:

Dawson Hwy, Dumgree - one

Duaringa:

Capricorn Hwy, Duaringa - two

Smoky Creek:

Burnett Hwy, Smoky Creek - one

Kunwarara:

Bruce Hwy, Kunwarara - six

Yaamba:

Bruce Hwy, Yaamba - four

Banana:

Leichhardt Hwy, Banana - one

Clairview:

Bruce Hwy, Clairview - one

Moura:

Dawson Hwy, Moura - one

Farnborough:

Farnborough Rd, Farnborough - one

Rolleston:

Dawson Hwy, Rolleston - one

Pacific Heights:

Farnborough Rd, Pacific Heights - one

Emu Park:

Hill St (Rockhampton-Emu Park Rd), Emu Park - two

Limestone Creek:

Yeppoon Rd (Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd), Limestone Creek - one

Tanby:

Emu Park Rd (Rockhampton-Emu Park Rd), Tanby - two

Tanby Rd, Tanby - two

Emerald:

Gregory Hwy, Emerald - one

Capricorn Hwy, Emerald - six

Hospital Rd, Emerald - three

Borilla St, Emerald - two

Blackwater:

Railway St, Blackwater - one

Capricorn Hwy, Blackwater - four

Gindie:

Gregory Hwy, Gindie - two

Comet:

Capricorn Hwy, Comet - four

Ballard St (Capricorn Hwy), Comet - one

Nebo:

Peak Downs Hwy, Nebo - one

Epsom:

Peak Downs Hwy, Epsom - four

Farleigh:

Bruce Hwy, Farleigh - three

Kinka Beach:

Scenic Hwy, Kinka Beach - one

Hidden Valley:

Yeppoon Rd (Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd), Hidden Valley - one

Rosslyn:

Scenic Hwy, Rosslyn - one

Bondoola:

Yeppoon Rd, Bondoola - three

Lammermoor:

Scenic Hwy, Lammermoor - one

Clairview:

Bruce Hwy, Clairview - one

St Lawrence:

Bruce Hwy, St Lawrence - two

Ogmore:

Bruce Hwy, Ogmore - six

Ironpot:

Yeppoon Rd (Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd), Ironpot - four

Shoal Point:

Shoal Point Rd, Shoal Point - two

Yeppoon:

Yeppoon Rd (Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd), Yeppoon - four

Farnborough Rd, Yeppoon - one

Meikleville Hill:

Farnborough Rd, Meikleville Hill - one

Bouldercombe:

Burnett Hwy, Bouldercombe - Seven

Cooee Bay:

Scenic Hwy, Cooee Bay - three

Gladstone region:

Gladstone:

Hanson Rd, Gladstone - two

Dawson Hwy, Gladstone - three

Philip St, Gladstone - two

Dalrymple Dr, Gladstone - two

Gladstone-Benaraby Rd, Gladstone - three

Toolooa St, South Gladstone

Dawson Rd, Gladstone

Gladstone-Mount Larcom Rd (Port Curtis Way), Aldoga

Auckland St, Gladstone

Paterson St, Gladstone

Rossella St, Gladstone

French St, Gladstone

Glenlyon Rd, Gladstone

Aerodrome Rd, Gladstone

Kirkwood Rd, Gladstone - two

Harvey Rd, Gladstone

Dixon Dr, Gladstone - two

Calliope:

Bruce Hwy, Calliope - five

Dawson Hwy, Calliope

Yarwun:

Gladstone-Mount Larcom Rd (Port Curtis Way), Yarwun

Calliope River Rd, Yarwun

Benaraby:

Bruce Hwy, Benaraby - four

Bororen:

Bruce Hwy, Bororen

Mount Larcom

Bruce Hwy, Mount Larcom - four

Boyne:

Malpas St, Boyne Island

Tannum:

Bruce Hwy, Tannum Sands - two

Hampton Dr, Tannum Sands - two

Raglan:

Bruce Hwy, Raglan - three