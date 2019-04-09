Locations for Yeppoon Rd upgrade revealed

THE Department of Transport and Main Roads has revealed the three sections of the Rockhampton to Yeppoon road that could be upgraded to dual carriageways.

After 20 fatalities in 20 years on the busy stretch, both major parties have committed $64million to upgrade the road.

Currently 10km of the road, between the Bruce Highway intersection and Ironpot, already has four lanes.

A Transport and Main Roads representative said in the upgrade the remaining 20km of the road would be turned into dual carriageways.

"In the past 12 months we have completed strategic planning to determine options to four-lane the remaining 20km section of Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd, between Ironpot and Yeppoon,” the representative said.

The planning identified three stages to the upgrade.

Stage one has been identified as the stretch of road between Tanby Rd and Neils Rd, about 5km.

Stage two is from Neils Rd to Mulara, about 2.3km.

Stage three, the largest of the three, runs from Mulara to Ironpot, about 14.2km.

Stages one and two already have a business case under way, and the department said it would start work on a business case for stage three this month.