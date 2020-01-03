Lock it down and bungle the burglars

Secure your property and ensure keys and wallets are kept out of sight

Secure your property and ensure keys and wallets are kept out of sight

PROPERTY crime across the Capricorn Coast continues to rise with residents becoming increasingly frustrated with the ongoing incidents of theft and damage to property.

Prior to Christmas, Seaview Hill was targeted by thieves with a very structured and planned agenda according to residents.

Seaview Hill resident Susie Hunting said five homes were recorded as having been targeted in the early hours of the morning.

“I was stunned by just how organised the thieves were. The next day all the neighbours came together and discussed the events from the early hours of the morning,” Susie said.

“There was at least two offenders and they were very organised in their mischief with two types of whistles they were using to message each other as they roamed up and down the streets.

“They were clearly not new to the burglary scene as they did the rounds.

“I was home alone that night and they really frightened me. I was woken at around 1am.

“They didn’t get into my home which I believe is due to high security and the fact that when I heard the noise, I got my dog to go outside to alert me in case they came onto my property.

“Our neighbours are now all working together to protect our properties from this type of behaviour. We have exchanged phone numbers and are keeping an eye on our own and our neighbours’ properties.”

Clair Vale lives one street away on Seaview Hill and believes thanks to her old dog, potential thieves were chased off on the same night.

“I have a very old dog here that will bark but won’t generally get up.

“On this occasion she was clearly distressed as she went off barking and charging towards my front gate,” she said.

“I flicked all the lights on and witnessed a young man in perhaps his late teens with shoulder length dark hair bobbing behind my wheelie bins.

“I was one of the fortunate ones that night, but I am now much more vigilant in ensuring my home is secured.”

Acting Senior Sergeant Amanda Warby Officer in Charge Yeppoon Police Station is asking residents to take necessary steps to avoid break ins.

“Last week saw several more break-ins in Yeppoon including break and enters to houses, unlawful entry of motor vehicles, stealing from dwellings and an unlawful use of motor vehicle with these offences mainly occurring around the Taranganba and Cooee Bay areas,” A/Snr Sgt Warby said.

“Police are asking the community to be more vigilant with their property by locking up your houses and vehicles even during the day time, don’t leave valuables in your vehicles and ensure that if your vehicle is parked inside your garage, it is locked, and the car keys are not near the car.

“Recent property offenders are targeting wallets, handbags and mobile phones, so ensure these items are secured and not left lying around for offenders to easily remove.”

A/Snr Sgt Warby said homes with windows or doors left open or unsecured are more likely to attract a potential burglar.

“Similarly, curtains closed during the day and mail left to accumulate will indicate you are not home and increase your risk of an opportunistic break in,” she said.

“Thieves are often looking for cash or credit cards, small valuable items and electronic items which can be quickly sold for cash.

“Thieves also target car keys which are left in sight so always ensure your car and house keys are secured and stored out of sight and in the event, they are stolen, have the locks replaced or keyless security reprogrammed immediately as thieves can return after their initial break in if they have keys.”

A/Snr Sgt Warby said the offences that occurred at Seaview Hill prior to Christmas have been solved and action has been taken by Police.

Visit www.police.qld.gov.au for information sheets regarding home and personal security.

If a crime is happening now, call Triple (000). If not, think Policelink 131444 or via the Policelink app.

FACTBOX

What you can do at home: