LOCK UP: Rocky named in QLD’s 10 worst spots for car vandals

Rockhampton motorists have been warned to be mindful of where they parked their vehicles after new insurance claim data revealed the region was in the top 10 Queensland suburbs for car vandalism.

RACQ spokeswoman Lucinda Ross said more than 2,500 insurance claims were lodged between April 2017 and March 2020 for malicious damage to cars, with Rockhampton coming in at number seven on the list.

RACQ spokeswoman Lucinda Ross.

"Whether it's having your car keyed, tyres slashed or a rock thrown at your window, no one wants to experience malicious damage but sadly thousands do," She said.

However there are some handy tips to make sure your car does not fall victim to vandals.

"Parking your car in your garage or secure parking is the best option, however we know that's not always possible," Ms Ross said.

"North$ide" scratched into the side of a car. Picture: Instagram

"If you have to park in public, look for a highly visible spot under a street-light. The more visible your vehicle is, the less tempting it is to thieves.

"Also be wary of what you keep inside your vehicle. Thieves are often opportunistic and will smash windows if they see things on the front seat like a phone or some cash."

Worst suburbs for malicious car damage according to RACQ, April 2017 - March 2020:

1. Caboolture - 28 claims

2. Southport - 27 claims

3. Toowoomba - 24 claims

4. West End - 23 claims

5. Fortitude Valley - 21 claims

6. Robina - 20 claims

7. Rockhampton - 20 claims

8. Mackay - 19 claims

9. Woodridge - 19 claims

10. Chermside - 19 claims.

RACQ'S TOP TIPS: