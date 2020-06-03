Lockdown Laughathon’s 24-hour haul this weekend

Comedians Mick Neven (pictured) and Nicky Wilkinson will host a livestreamed 24-hour worldwide comedy festival from Rockhampton this weekend

Could the world’s most tireless comedy fans be lurking in lockdown right here in Central Queensland?

Comedians Mick Neven and Nicky Wilkinson will find out when they launch a 24-hour live-streamed comedy show featuring 120 comedians across 30 countries at lunchtime on Sunday.

And they’re hosting it from their temporary rental accommodation in West Rockhampton.

The Lockdown Laughathon, which sets out to prove “the sun never sets on comedy”, is the brainchild of the comic duo that would normally be busy on the capital city circuit this time of year.

“When this whole pandemic lockdown began, we were at the Adelaide Fringe, headed for a month at the Melbourne Comedy Festival,” Mr Neven said.

Ms Wilkinson, who had only just relocated from the UK, said it had been a struggle to stay positive and she had suffered the occasional “existential crisis”.

“When we had the idea for this show, I got my juices back; it reminded me there’s always light at the end of the tunnel.”

With more than 25 years combined experience as professional comedians, the pair had an extensive network of talent to draw upon.

But little did they dream they would end up with a virtual roll call of top-shelf talent from all over the globe, especially at a time when everybody was doing it tough.

The show aims to raise funds, via its GoFundMe page, to be split between the International Fund for Animal Welfare and the comedians.

“The koalas got torched in the bushfires and everyone was into them,” Mr Neven said.

“Then the pandemic came and everybody forgot about them.”

Lockdown Laughathon will feature comedians who have Netflix specials, who regularly feature on TV and radio and every major comedy club and festival around the world including the Apollo, Comedy Central and Just for Laughs.

“We’ve got comedians from Venezuela, from Canada, Vietnam, even India’s biggest stand-up, Papa CJ,” Mr Neven said.

Indian's hottest comedian, Papa CJ, will join Rockhampton hosts for this weekend's 24-hour Lockdown Laughathon

“People have come on board regardless they live in places which are doing it far tougher than us here in Australia.

“I’m talking to comedians in America and they’re saying, “Bit busy at the moment… we’re just in the middle of a civil war.”

Now they’ve sourced the talent, the hosts face challenges both technical and caffeinated.

“Trying to organise 120 comedians from 30 different countries makes herding cats seem like a job for preschoolers,” Ms Wilkinson said.

There are time zone differences to take into account as she and Mr Neven host the show over 24 hours and manage the virtual audience, while trying not to fall asleep.

“As audience members drop in and out of Zoom, to go to bed or work, we’ll be messaging followers on Facebook and Twitch an offer to take their place,” Mr Neven said.

“But if there’s a group of local comedy fans who want to organise a 24-hour party and stay up with us online, we’ll make sure they get a VIP seat.

“Mind you, we might be begging them to drop off some coffees by five o’clock Sunday morning.”

For more information and the latest announcements about Lockdown Laughathon, which runs from 12 noon Sunday, 7 June until noon Monday, 8 June (Australian Eastern Standard Time), find it on Facebook and gofundme.com/lockdownlaughathon