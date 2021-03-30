Lockdown leaves Brisbane CBD an ‘absolute ghost town’

An “absolute ghost town” is how a coffee shop owner described Brisbane CBD on day one of a three-day lockdown.

An "absolute ghost town" is how a coffee shop owner described Brisbane City on day one of a three-day lockdown which served as an eerie reminder of the uncertainty the pandemic first brought to businesses this time last year.

An empty Post Office Square around noon Tuesday. Picture: Liam Kidston.

Jesse Sargent is the owner of Squared Espresso at King George Square which appeared nothing like its usual scene during Tuesday lunch hours due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Squared Espresso owner Jesse Sargent said Brisbane CBD was a ghost town on the first day of lockdown, Brisbane. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

"It's been an absolute ghost town the whole day long really," Mr Sargent said as he closed his train station kiosk about 1pm.

"Throughout the whole day today we have seen three or four people at most walking around whereas it had been getting back to, seemingly, like the normal days."

Queens Plaza food court on day one of Greater Brisbane’s three-day lockdown. Picture: Liam Kidston.

Just half-a-dozen people were spotted at Post Office Square about 12pm when the lively lunch spot would usually be teeming with workers.

Wintergarden and QueensPlaza food courts were deserted with few vendors serving takeaway food.

King George Square on Monday afternoon. Picture: Liam Kidston.

The foot traffic on Queen Street Mall was also a far cry from a regular Tuesday with popular lunch spot, Jimmy's On the Mall was closed

There was few unmasked faces among the minimal foot traffic darting between destinations.

COVID-19 lockdown causing an empty Queens Street Mall, Brisbane. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

"The only customers we've really had are government workers and essential workers which have been up in the nearby building," Mr Sargent said.

"A lot of them are regulars for us and on a day like this, if it weren't for them we would have hardly anyone coming in.

"I understand we need to do these lockdowns and stop the spread of it … but on the flip side it really affects small business and not just in the city here but all around Brisbane."

Tradesmen wearing their masks in Queens Street Mall. Picture: Liam Kidston.

Originally published as Lockdown leaves Brisbane CBD an 'absolute ghost town'