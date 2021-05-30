Lockdown protesters face lengthy jail stint

Police handcuffed and pepper sprayed several people at an anti-lockdown protest in Melbourne on Saturday, a witness has said. Picture: Alex Coppel.

Some anti-lockdown protesters are facing six months behind bars after being charged with assaulting police.

Police arrested 14 people and pepper sprayed several others in connection with an anti-lockdown protest in Melbourne on Saturday.

Charges laid include affray and assaulting police, which carries a six-month mandatory minimum jail term in Victoria.

Protesters charged with assaulting police if found guilty could go to prison for up to five years, the maximum jail term for that offence.

Two police officers and a protester were injured during scuffles that allegedly broke out as police cracked down on the protest march, which was aimed at voicing displeasure with Victoria’s lockdown imposed on Thursday and slated to last for seven days.

The protesters marched in defiance of the lockdown, which was imposed after an outbreak of a new variant of coronavirus spread widely in Melbourne and threatened public health.

The officers’ injuries were minor and happened as a group of six people were arrested at Victoria Street in North Melbourne, the force said.

According to a police statement issued on Saturday evening, the protesters numbered around 150 and were given “ample opportunity” to comply with the lockdown orders before police moved in to break up the demonstration.

Police will allege some of the protesters assaulted police officers and committed affray.

They also said many allegedly breached the lockdown orders and fines had already been issued to 55 people.

A News Corp photographer at the scene said several people were pepper sprayed after a splinter group broke off from the protest march.

Several people were also handcuffed and put in police vans.

Pictures from the scene at Flagstaff Gardens showed a heavy presence of masked police officers. Many of them were wearing protective eyewear.

Most protesters were maskless, and both their uncovered faces and their presence on the streets in defiance of the lockdown would have violated coronavirus restrictions.

The state government has empowered police to issue on-the-spot fines of $1,652 for individuals who don’t comply with the emergency restrictions.

People who don’t wear masks also risk $200 fines.

“The virus does not respond to protests, the virus response to public health measures,” Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley said at a press conference on Saturday.

Melbourne anti-lockdown protest: Man handcuffed for breaching CHO directives.



Q: Why aren’t you wearing a mask?

A: There is no COVID. @theheraldsunpic.twitter.com/pWE922myKT — Brianna Travers (@briannatravers) May 29, 2021

“There are five legal reasons to leave your home. Protesting against a virus is not going to work.

“And if you do, you are breaching the public health orders and Victoria Police will hold you to account for that, and that involves significant fines.”

The state recorded five new coronavirus cases on Saturday.

In the police statement on Saturday, the force vowed to continue enforcing the lockdown order issued by the state’s chief health officer.

“Those who choose to blatantly disregard the CHOs directions and put the health and safety of all Victorians in jeopardy can expect to be held accountable and fined,” the police statement said.

