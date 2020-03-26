Lockdowns lifted for local golf courses

Tropics Golf Club general manager Matt Duke and head professional Daniel Gawley showing the club's new social distancing measures in their pro shop as courses are opened to the public during the Covid-19 outbreak. Customers in the shop must be stationed at each cone when queuing. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

Townsville's golf clubs have been given a reprieve from COVID-19 lockdowns, with courses across the state allowed to remain open after there was confusion surrounding their future.

Confirmation that clubs could allow course access through their pro shops was made late Tuesday night, with Queensland chief health officer Jeanette Young confirming clubs could operate in accordance with national cabinet measure relating to outdoor activities.

That includes limiting groups to less than 10 people and keeping a 1.5m social distance.

General manager of Tropics Golf Club at Kirwan, Matt Duke said it was a relief for the local businesses who can now keep staff employed.

Many of those clubs closed their businesses completely on Tuesday after government restrictions for licensed venues were introduced Monday.

"We believe common sense prevailed, (this is) a place for the golfers, visitors and members alike to go and enjoy open space during these difficult times," Mr Duke said.

"We often say it's the oasis in the suburbs and is a great place to have your own personal therapy and relax and enjoy, we need that otherwise a lot of people will be getting cabin fever.

"A lot of feedback has been from essential services golf members who are part of the police force, ambulance, fire, army; some of those guys were mentioning that in our social feeds."

Golf clubs will operate under new tighter restrictions with the service of alcohol prohibited, while takeaway food is permitted as long as people don't congregate.

Golfing pro shops will act as registration points to get players on course, but again must not allow group congregations.

Each club will introduce it's own social distancing measures, with Tropics limiting the number of people in the shop to four, stopping cash payments, only allowing one person per cart and preventing gatherings around club grounds.

Mr Duke said player safety is paramount, with the new rules in place to protect customers.

"It's a personal responsibility, if players do that and they co-operate with the requirements, we can all get along and do the right thing," he said.

"Like we've seen on other occasions, if our fellow citizens, colleagues and neighbours can't adhere to basic requests someone's going to ruin it for everyone else.

"There can be eyes and ears who want to go and be the covid19 police, that's perfectly fine by me, it makes sense that we're all taking care of each other.

"But if we're all doing the right thing, it's like nobody speeding on the highway resulting in no tickets being issued."

