Locked and loaded: Inside Rockhampton's new gun shop

Nathan Armstrong at the Outpost Arms and Munitions store on Yaamba Road, Rockhampton.

BROTHERS in arms Nathan Armstrong and Marty Keitley have regulars knocking at The Outpost's doors, and they're not even open yet.

Rockhampton's newest firearms and hunting store is all set to sell this weekend following the successful launch of their online store.

The local pair are locked and loaded for a Saturday-Sunday showroom grand opening, featuring raffles and industry experts keen to share their insight with the region's gun enthusiasts and shooters-in-need.

L-R Marty Keitley and Nathan Armstrong at the Outpost gun shop to open on the weekend. Chris Ison ROK250917coutpost1

Nathan and Marty have been flat out with the shop fit out in recent months after they decided to turn their life's passion into a small business.

Big brands including Winchester, Beretta, Bushnell, Leupold, Ruger, Savage Arms and the Australian-made Lithgow Arms now adorn the white brick walls of the Yaamba Rd store.

Nathan said customers as far as the Pilbara in Western Australia have shopped with them online, with plenty more spanning the Australian landscape.

But the locals are lining up to get their hands on the offerings, which cater to recreational shooters and workers alike.

"We have had a lot of positive feedback from locals," he said.

"Mainly from our recreational shooters that live in town, they have been stopping by regularly to ask when we're open."

The open days will feature a raffle with firearms and premium accessories up for grabs, as well as a Men's Shed sausage sizzle and coffee van on site.

The Outpost open days will also raise funds for Aussie Veterans, a group close to the boys' hearts.

Nathan Armstrong at the Outpost Arms and Munitions store on Yaamba Road, Rockhampton. Chris Ison ROK250917coutpost4

Nathan said customer's brought the worthy cause to their attention, so felt it was fitting The Outpost got on board to support the group which helps those suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorders.

"It is really important to us that we're always trying to do a lot of positive community work with the business," Nathan said.

"So it's definitely fits with that goal or vision.

"As we grow we hope to be able to offer that support to more and more charities and be involved locally in the community with the sporting and shooting clubs, as well as nationally, with the likes of The Aussie Veterans PTSD Group."

Open Days

The Outpost showroom, 359 Yaamba Rd, Rockhampton;

Saturday from 9am-5pm;

Sunday from 9am-3pm, raffle drawn at 2pm; and

Raffles, industry reps, sausage sizzle and coffee on site.