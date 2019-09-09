Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NRL Rd 25 - Raiders v Warriors
NRL Rd 25 - Raiders v Warriors
Rugby League

Locked in: Raiders re-sign Stuart on historic deal

by David Riccio
9th Sep 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The Raiders have received a massive finals boost by re-signing Ricky Stuart until the end of 2023.

Off contract at the end of next season, Stuart can become the longest-serving coach in the proud club's history with a new three-year extension.

Canberra will announce Stuart's new deal, later today.

 

Stream every match of the 2019 NRL Telstra Premiership Finals Series before the Grand Final Live & On-Demand on KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14 day free trial and start streaming instantly >

 

The deal will make Stuart a 10-year coach of the Raiders, pushing him past three-time premiership winner and nine-season coach Tim Sheens as Canberra's longest serving clipboard carrier.

More Stories

Show More
canberra raiders nrl ricky stuart
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Waterbombers swing into action as CQ fights multiple fires

    premium_icon Waterbombers swing into action as CQ fights multiple fires

    Environment WATCH: Multiple calls were made for reinforcements to protect homes.

    Driver hits palm tree, highway blocked

    premium_icon Driver hits palm tree, highway blocked

    News Emergency services were called to the scene just after 10am

    • 9th Sep 2019 11:36 AM
    CQ town revealed as most expensive place to fuel up in QLD

    premium_icon CQ town revealed as most expensive place to fuel up in QLD

    News 'Retailers are taking drivers for a ride with margins this high.'

    Council meeting cancelled for tomorrow

    premium_icon Council meeting cancelled for tomorrow

    News Full list of scheduled meetings for this month