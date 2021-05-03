A Lockyer Valley year 12 student will represent her school at Rockhampton’s Beef Australia after earning a position as an official associate judge.

Yasmin Carley has shown Lockyer District State High School’s Australian lowline cattle for the past year and was selected by the breed society to attend Beef Week.

The 17-year-old, who doesn’t live on a farm, will also compete in the junior judging and junior paraders while at the week-long event.

Lockyer District State High School student Yasmin Carley in the cattle show ring. Photo: Contributed

With a passion for cattle and everything animal, Yasmin is eager to showcase her cattle experience while representing the school.

“It’s one of the main reasons I came to Lockyer because I’d always been interested in cattle and animals in general,” she said.

Yasmin joined the school’s show team in year 9 and said Lockyer High had always encouraged students to enter the junior judges and junior paraders classes.

“I really like when I’m showing in the ring itself because every animal is different and you can’t predict what they are going to do,” she said.

“There’s rides going off and music everywhere – you never know if there’s something that will make them spook.”

Lockyer District State High School student Yasmin Carley in the cattle show ring with a Speckle Park. Photo: Contributed

If that’s not enough of a thrill, Yasmin says preparing the cattle for the ring is just as rewarding – if you like getting up by 5am.

With the end of high school looming, Yasmin wants to continue working with cattle when she graduates.

Although she doesn’t have a career in mind, she plans to study a Bachelor of Biology to see where it takes her.

Originally published as Lockyer student to judge cattle at major Beef Week event