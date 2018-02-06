Menu
Log book reveals truckie's driving hours error

A B-double on the road. Gary Worrall
Michelle Gately
A TRUCKIE who was caught logging more than his allowed driving hours says he simply didn't realise he'd driven too long.

Leslie Paul Hinds was driving a prime mover on November 3 whe he was pulled over for vehicle and fatigue checks during a routine police operation.

He was allowed to drive only 12 hours in every 24 hours, but log book checks revealed on November 2 after a 7-hour break Hinds had driven a total of 13.5 hours.

Hinds pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court today to the breach of the Heavy Vehicle National Law (Queensland).

Hinds told Magistrate Cameron Press he had completed fatigue management training which allowed him to drive 14 hours in 24 hours.

However, because the company he worked for was not registered as a trucking company, the allowance did not apply.

Mr Press said the fatigue management laws were in place for a reason and Hinds had a responsibility to understand them as a truck driver.

Hinds was convicted and fined $800.

Topics:  rockhampton court rockhampton magistrate court tmbcourt tmbcrime

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
