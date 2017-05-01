Log issues for boaties around Great Keppel Island

Yeppoon Coast Guard rescue boat helps haul floating log ashore at Great Keppel Island. The log is part of the debris from Cyclone Debbie threatening the region's boaties.

IT wasn't just boaties that needed rescuing this weekend.

The Yeppoon Coast Guard went to the rescue of a log floating in waters around Great Keppel Island, that could have caused problems for boaties, and helped the log back to land.

The coast guard is now warning boaties to keep a watchful eye for debris on the water.

"There is still a large amount of debris on the beaches and floating around Keppel Bay in the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie and the flood in the Fitzroy River, posing a risk to boats travelling at speed,” Yeppoon Coast Guard QF11 flotilla commander Arthur Hunt said.

"On Sunday afternoon, Gormans Removals Rescue and RMH Rescue were used to tow a large log that was floating near Miall Island to the shore at Great Keppel Island. Staff at the Hideaway used towing equipment to drag the log above the water line, removing one hazard from the water.”

Mr Hunt said there were many boats out in fine conditions on April 26 and there were two rescues undertaken by Coast Guard Yeppoon.

The first boat, which had three people on board, had encountered steering issues between GKI and Man And Wife Rocks, 10.7 nautical miles East North-East of Rosslyn Bay Harbour.

The first rescue was undertaken by Gormans Removals Rescue, skippered by John Tait.

The crew left Rosslyn Bay Harbour at about 7.40am and successfully towed the disabled boat back to the harbour at 9.15am. The owner of this boat had signed up for Marine Assist the day before this incident - a wise move.

At 10.40am on the same day, Coast Guard Keppel Sands was notified by radio of an incident involving a visiting boat from Mooloolaba which had broken down about 2.5 nautical miles north east of Rosslyn Bay Harbour. RMH Rescue, skippered by Jim Goodsell, was able to successfully tow the vessel and its two occupants back to Rosslyn Bay Harbour, departing at 11.20am and returning at 11.58am.

On Sunday, Gormans Removals Rescue was called upon at 7.50am to a vessel broken down at Putney Beach. The crew, skippered by Allan Barsby, left Rosslyn Bay Harbour at 8.10am and found the 10 metre vessel with two people on board, broken down between Putney Beach, Great Keppel Island and Middle Island. The boat, also belonging to a Marine Assist contributor, was towed back to Rosslyn Bay Harbour at 9.50am.

A joint training exercise between the Capricorn Rescue Helicopter and Coast Guard Yeppoon will happen on Wednesday and Thursday from 10.30am at the Bluff, just north of Yeppoon Main Beach, subject to weather and operational requirements.