Hairdresser busted for meth, flick knife in handbag

pringwood woman pleads guilty in Beenleigh court
Crime

Alex Treacy
13th Aug 2020 12:25 PM
A Logan hairdresser was found in possession of 0.7g of methylamphetamine (ice), digital scales with a powdery residue, and a flick knife following a police search warrant on her home.

Claire Elizabeth Gregory, 30, was charged with three offences following November 6 raid at her Springwood address last year.

Beenleigh Magistrates Court heard the search warrant was executed about 11.30am.

Inside a handbag they uncovered the drugs, scales and flick knife, none of which she could explain, save to say she forgot she had the ice, the court heard.

Springwood hairdresser Claire Elizabeth Gregory, 30. Picture: Facebook
She was on probation at the time of these three offences.

Gregory also pleaded guilty to an unrelated fourth offence, unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

This fourth charge, which relates to Gregory travelling in a stolen vehicle, occurred at Moorooka on January 26, 2018, but she wasn't charged until August last year.

She was identified by a fingerprint on the passenger window.

Defence lawyer Bruce Affleck told the court his client's offending was influenced by the negative "culture" of the house she was living in at the time.

She had since moved back into her parents'. Her mother was supporting her in court.

Gregory pleaded guilty to all four charges.

Magistrate Clare Kelly placed her on an additional nine months' probation. No convictions were recorded.

