Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Cops swarm streets as shop locked down

Danielle Buckley
Alex Treacy
by , and DANIELLE BUCKLEY, ALEX TREACY
20th Apr 2021 1:44 PM

Queensland Police have locked down a busy area of Logan due to an unfolding police incident.

Police were called to a private address at Smith Road at Woodridge just after 11.25am after reports a man was threatening to harm himself.

An emergency declaration was made under the Public Safety Preservation Act.

The declaration zone encompasses Smith Road, Wentworth Street, Macquarie Street, Blaxland Street and Ewing Road.

The site of a PSPA that has been declared at Woodridge.
The site of a PSPA that has been declared at Woodridge.

Members of the public are advised to use alternate routes around this area.

One reporter at the scene said he witnessed half a dozen unmarked police cars racing down Kingston Road under lights about 1pm.

At least one heavily armed police office could be seen at the entrance of Smith Road.

Police at the scene of an emergency situation in Woodridge. Picture: Alex Treacy
Police at the scene of an emergency situation in Woodridge. Picture: Alex Treacy

Originally published as Logan suburb in lockdown due to police incident

emergency declaration

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Four CQ mates partner to launch clothing brand

        Premium Content Four CQ mates partner to launch clothing brand

        Business The boys grew up in on farms in Clermont and Marlborough and were boarding students of The Rockhampton Grammar School, while Maddie grew up in Brisbane and spent time...

        NAMED: Four of Yeppoon’s driving offenders

        Premium Content NAMED: Four of Yeppoon’s driving offenders

        Crime Here are four people that have been sent to court after committing driving offences...

        How CQ residents recovered thousands after royal commission

        Premium Content How CQ residents recovered thousands after royal commission

        News After the damning findings of the Financial Services Royal Commission, Central...

        ‘Bizarre and confusing’: Brittany Lauga slams sex ed videos

        Premium Content ‘Bizarre and confusing’: Brittany Lauga slams sex ed videos

        Politics Brittany Lauga slams federal government’s ‘bizarre’ sex ed videos