Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Lollipop lady throws chair at gunmen

by Phoebe Loomes
14th Dec 2019 7:50 AM

 

A female traffic controller has fearlessly confronted two armed men smashing through a jewellery store in a robbery, throwing a chair at them and telling them to "get out".

The brave woman seemed undeterred as a gun was pointed directly in her face outside the Ashmore Plaza store on the Gold Coast. She walked towards one of the gunmen, throwing a chair at him as he ran out of the store about 3pm on Wednesday.

The woman's brave act was captured on CCTV obtained by Nine.

The woman throws a chair at one of the gunmen. Picture: Nine
The woman throws a chair at one of the gunmen. Picture: Nine

 

He points his gun at the woman. Picture: Nine
He points his gun at the woman. Picture: Nine

 

The two thieves smashed through the window of the jewellery shop with hammers before entering the shop and threatening the female worker inside. One of them smashed a glass counter top with their weapon before pointing it directly at a female worker while she cowered in the corner. The woman was also hit in the face with the weapon, according to Queensland Police.

Ashmore Jewellers owner Brad Mojic said his employee sustained minor injuries in the attack but was not seriously injured. "Thank god," he said, speaking to Nine.

But as the thieves ran from the business, the female traffic controller confronted the armed men, fearlessly throwing a chair at one of them as he pointed a gun in her face.

"Get out! You leave," she yelled at the pair as they ran into a waiting getaway car in the carpark.

The pair fled in a blue Commodore with a third man, according to Queensland Police.

The three men are still on the run, and anyone who sees them is urged not to approach them but to contact police.

More Stories

Show More
cctv crime editors picks theft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What’s on: 72 hours across the region 48 hours across the region 48 hours across the region

        premium_icon What’s on: 72 hours across the region 48 hours across the...

        News Discover the hottest entertainment across the region this weekend.

        Still no answers as to why Daniel Lewis was killed by police

        premium_icon Still no answers as to why Daniel Lewis was killed by police

        Crime Daniel Lewis police shooting remains a mystery.

        Single vehicle crash sparks calls for a ‘fair share’

        premium_icon Single vehicle crash sparks calls for a ‘fair share’

        News Residents of a small CQ community are calling out for safe roads after another roll...

        GENEROUS DONATION: Kind act to help children in need

        premium_icon GENEROUS DONATION: Kind act to help children in need

        News A young real estate agent has helped raise more than $1500 worth of toys for...