London-based sister signed Campbell Family Trust papers

FRAUD ACCUSED: Catherine Faye Campbell is defending charges of fraud, falsifying testimony in documents and perjury in a district court trial.

FRAUD ACCUSED: Catherine Faye Campbell is defending charges of fraud, falsifying testimony in documents and perjury in a district court trial. Kerri-Anne Mesner

A WOMAN on trial for fraud and perjury charges claims she does not know when and how her London-based sister signed documents witnessed by a Mackay resident.

Catherine Faye Campbell is defending those charges and counts of false declarations in a trial in the Rockhampton District Court this month.

The charges are in relation to a McEwens Beach house owned by Ms Campbell's deceased de facto Christopher Neil Butler, along with a Nissan Patrol.

The Crown has alleged Ms Campbell fraudulently obtained Mr Butler's property with paperwork to change the names on the land title filed two days before Mr Butler's death in September 2011 and the paperwork to change the ownership of the Nissan filed two months after his death.

Ms Campbell claims she was in a relationship with Mr Butler in 2009-2011 and moved in with him in January 2011.

Yesterday, the jury heard evidence in the District Court from a Supreme Court civil trial in 2011 including the audio recordings of Ms Campbell's evidence.

In that, the court heard Ms Campbell's London-based sister had signed documents to be the settlor - who settles property on trust law for the benefit of beneficiaries - for the Campbell Family Trust which was signed in July 2011.

"I wasn't there when (my sister) signed it," Ms Campbell said.

She said the trust document was signed days after she received a letter from the Public Trustee dated July 22, 2011, about an issue with land title transfer to her name and her children's names.

The court heard a trust needed to be set up with someone having a power of attorney on behalf of the children - a settlor - who also had to be someone other than their parents.

Ms Campbell's testimony in the 2011 civil trial was that she'd asked a sales administrator at a Mackay real estate agent to witness her signature on the trust document.

The jury heard the trust document with both Campbell sisters' signatures and the Mackay-based witness was filed in August 2011. Mr Butler, 55, died on September 18, 2011.

Two days before his death, paperwork was lodged to have the title of his land, worth $480,000 at McEwens Beach, transferred to the Campbell Family Trust.

The trial continues Monday.