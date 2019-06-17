Menu
Other Lone Star Rib House restaurants around Queensland. They are set out a Texan theme with a full service restaurant.
Other Lone Star Rib House restaurants around Queensland. They are set out a Texan theme with a full service restaurant.
Lone Star reveals opening date, it's sooner than you think

Maddelin McCosker
by
17th Jun 2019 11:24 AM
LONE STAR Rib House will be opening very soon, according to Stockland Rockhampton.

It was announced in April that the popular rib house would be opening on The Terrace, but all details of opening dates have been kept under wraps.

Until now.

Announcing the news via their Facebook page, Stockland Rockhampton confirmed the restaurant would be open from 5pm today.

That's right, it's opening today.

Jy Diamond at the Rockhampton Lone Star
Jy Diamond at the Rockhampton Lone Star

The American BBQ themed restaurant had a restaurant in Rockhampton previously, and money locals are excited to see it make its return.

And for those who are wondering, yes, you will be able to throw your peanuts on the floor.

LONE STAR RIB HOUSE

Where: The Terrace, Stockland Rockhampton

When: 5pm Monday (TODAY)

