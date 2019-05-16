Lone Star's biggest question: Can you still throw peanuts?

YES, you can still throw peanuts on the floor.

Ever since it was announced Lone Star Rib House would be making a return to Rockhampton, locals who fondly remember the restaurant have been asking if they can throw peanuts on the floor like the 'old days'.

Opening the store is Queensland operations manager Jy Diamond who was pleased to announce customers could still crack the peanuts and throw them on the floor.

Over the years there has been speculation that workplace health and safety and accidents had lead to why the peanut throwing stopped at the stores but Mr Diamond explained the old company owner said it was because it was costing too much.

Peanuts don't cost peanuts - a 20kg bucket was $145.

In the seven years his family have been involved with the business, Mr Diamond said they hadn't had one peanut related fall.

"Some stores do embrace it more than others,” he said.

Lone Star Rib House is popular for its steakhouse style food like ribs, wings, steak and burgers. Contributed

Although - you won't see the staff line dancing anymore - it's just "too cruel to force them to do it”.

Tradies are busy fitting out the Stockland Rockhampton store on The Terrace, where Max Brenner and Rozzi's were, with the middle wall knocked down to create a large space with a huge kitchen.

Mr Diamond said a store in Rockhampton had been on their radar for quite some time.

They first talked with Stockland when The Terrace was being built however it didn't work out at the time.

"We have had a lot of success in regional towns, we have stores in Cairns, Mackay and Bundaberg, which is the third best restaurant in the country,” Mr Diamond said.

"We served 25 per cent of Bundaberg in the first fortnight of opening.

When Max Brenner opened at Stockland Rockhampton Zara Lane Photography

"We find country towns and large regional centres support us and like that we bring a different offering to the area.”

A new menu is being rolled out across all the franchises in the coming weeks and Rockhampton will officially open with it.

The new menu, The United Taste of America, will feature some new additions along with the old favourites like the ribs and burgers.

Lone Star Rib House is a full dining service with waiters to take your order at your table, and a full service bar.

The new store is expected to employ 40 staff.

APPLY

Jobs still open for Lone Star Rib House, email rockhampton@lonestarribhouse.com.au

Store to open in a few weeks in Stockland Rockhampton where Max Brenner and Rozzi's were