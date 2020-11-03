Menu
The long arm of the law caught up with a drug-driver who fronted Yeppoon Magistrates Court last week. FILE PHOTO.
News

Long arm of law catches up with drug-driver 2 years later

Darryn Nufer
3rd Nov 2020 6:00 PM
MORE than two years after his drug-driving indiscretion, Mark Thomas Evans faced a Yeppoon court to receive his punishment.

The 58 year old pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to the offence.

Evans was caught drug-driving on Canning St, Rockhampton, in June of 2018.

He had methamphetamine and cannabis in his system.

Last Thursday the court heard Evans had failed to appear in court for this matter in 2018.

It was told the reason Evans did not attend back then was he underwent surgery and had a doctor write a medical exemption letter for him.

That letter was not accepted by a court, but Evans had not realised.

Magistrate Jason Schubert took into account Evans had no history of a like nature before fining him $400 and disqualifying him from driving for one month.

drug-driving mark thomas evans tmbcourt yeppoon magistrates court
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

