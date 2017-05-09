Long-awaited $1.6M Rocky pound gets go-ahead, but not all are celebrating

The Gracemere pound has been given the go-ahead, but not after residents shared a number of health, noise and property value concerns.

DESIGNS are done and the builder is ready to construct the region's new $1.6 million pound, expected to open within six months.

The facility reached a major milestone today with Rockhampton councillors unanimously approving the material change of use for a vacant site at 158 Forster St in the Gracemere Industrial Area.

However, not all residents would be celebrating the Gracemere pound development, which received 22 submissions during the public notification period.

A petition with 32 signatures was also received outside of the public notification period.

Many concerns centred on potential flooding; a risk which caused a major setback in January when the original site was deemed "unsuitable because of overland flows during rain”.

The new Rockhampton region pound site, located at 158 Foster St, Gracemere. Amber Hooker

Residents also expressed concerns over noise from barking dogs, contaminated water and environmental health fears regarding smells and disease.

Though council assured appropriate measures were incorporated in the design to ensure environmental health issues do not arise from the proposed development.

Planning officer Brandon Diplock today confirmed the new site wouldn't be inundated, despite a portion of the 2.05ha facility being impacted by creek flooding on the eastern boundary.

Mr Diplock said the area would remain free of any buildings, and is covered with a drainage easement.

In the "unlikely event” of a disease outbreak, council have also assured their procedures ensure "there is no risk to the community”.

Submissions also raised concern the proposed animal keeping facility would devalue the surrounding industrial properties, but council said the facility has been "strategically designed to maintain and uplift the visual amenity of the area”.

Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow said the new location was a "purpose-built, contemporary animal management facility”.

Concept designs for the new Rockhampton region pound which includes an administration building, kennels, cat holding area, veterinarian assessment rooms, a stockyard and secured covered loading. Amber Hooker

Once built, the entire complex will include an administration area, cat holding area, veterinarian assessment rooms, secure covered loading, kennels and a stockyard.

Stage one includes the administration building and one section of the kennels, which Cr Strelow demanded be constructed from concrete block rather than proposed Colorbond steel to reduce noise.

"I understand the Mackay development is particularly good for containing the noise and I want that same capability for whatever we build here,” she said.

The facility is fully funded in the 2016/17 and 2017/18 budgets.

Floor plan for the new Rockhampton region pound, located in the Gracemere Industrial Area. Amber Hooker

STAGE ONE DETAILS

Pound support and Administration area:

Reception;

General Administration;

Staff Amenities;

Cat holding and isolation area.

Veterinary Services area:

Secured delivery / loading area;

Assessment area;

Dog wash area;

Cleaners, amenities;

Secure drugs store and storage.

Dog Kennel area: