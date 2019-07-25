Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Man treated by paramedics after motorcycle crash as motorists face long delays on Logan Motorway Eastbound. Picture: generic, QAS Ambulance.
Man treated by paramedics after motorcycle crash as motorists face long delays on Logan Motorway Eastbound. Picture: generic, QAS Ambulance.
News

Long delays on Brisbane motorway after crash

by Nicole Pierre
25th Jul 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MOTORISTS are warned to expect long delays following a peak-hour crash on a motorway in Brisbane's south this morning.

Paramedics were called to a male patient after a motorcycle crash on the Logan Motorway (M6) eastbound in Berrinba at 8.19am Thursday.

The male patient is being treated on scene.

Motorists can expect long delays with cars travelling in reduced lanes.

"They're down to one lane on the motorway. Given the time, there's going to be delays," a Queensland Police spokesman said.

Long delays on Logan Motorway Eastbound after a motorcycle crash after 8am Thursday. Picture: Google Maps
Long delays on Logan Motorway Eastbound after a motorcycle crash after 8am Thursday. Picture: Google Maps

At 9.06am, there was slow traffic from the intersection at Third Avenue in Marsden and up to Drewvale.

More Stories

brisbane motorway crash traffic delays

Top Stories

    Rocky's million dollar package for first home builders

    premium_icon Rocky's million dollar package for first home builders

    Property WHO will be eligible? Mayor Strelow pulls the cover off Council's 'mystery incentives'

    • 25th Jul 2019 9:32 AM
    Positive signs but it's reaching the 'scary' stage

    premium_icon Positive signs but it's reaching the 'scary' stage

    News Hamish fights hard for life

    • 25th Jul 2019 9:57 AM
    'Comical' criminal makes list of Australia's dumbest

    premium_icon 'Comical' criminal makes list of Australia's dumbest

    Crime But is he the only one to contending for the title?

    • 25th Jul 2019 9:43 AM
    Momentum building for long awaited Browne Park Stadium

    premium_icon Momentum building for long awaited Browne Park Stadium

    Politics The stadium plan has attracted the support of a powerful backer.