Scenes from the crash at Long Flat.
News

Long Flat fatal driver allegedly stoned and dangerous

Arthur Gorrie
by
17th Jul 2018 12:01 AM
A GYMPIE man has been remanded again on charges arising from the Mary Valley Highway crash which claimed the life of cafe manager Karen Zahner at Long Flat on the Tuesday afternoon of January 23.

Reports at the time said Mrs Zahner, 59, was killed instantly and her husband, Bill, 64, critically injured in a head-on impact.

 

Joshua-James Cameron Langley leaves Gympie Magistrates Court following an earlier court appearance.
Joshua-James Cameron Langley, 27, is on bail and was remanded yesterday in Gympie Magistrates Court, to appear in the court again on July 30.

He is charged with dangerous driving causing death or grievous bodily harm whilst adversely affected by an intoxicating substance on January 23.

In separate matters before the court, Langley also faces two charges of drug possession and one each of drug implement possession, drug driving and unlawful possession of a weapon.

calico creek fatal car crash gympie court gympie crashes long flat
