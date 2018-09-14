Long list of events on for Capricorn Food and Wine Fest

TASTE TEST: Capricorn Food and Wine chefs cooking up a storm in the Celebrity Theatre at the 2014 event.

THE CAPRICORN Food and Wine Festival showcases two great loves of many people: food and wine.

Now in it's sixth year, the event offers gourmet food, wine and local produce, sharing the Capricorn region's hospitality and music scene.

Set on the backdrop of Quay St, the event is located in the heart of Rockhampton with the classic facades of the heritage-listed buildings.

There plethora of great tasting delights will range from the very best beers, ciders, wines, spirits and liquers to thai dishes, vegan dip platters, tasty pizza, cheese and charcuterie selection boards and more.

On hand to educate people about specialties will be cellar-door experts, beer advocates, connossieurs and more.

Casually walk down the Cork and Fork Lane with your CWFW glass in hand and enjoy visiting the stalls and take advantage of your entry pass and sit down and listen to the master classes.

Cooking demonstrations will be also be on offer, free for all to attend.

CAPRICORN FOOD AND WINE FESTIVAL:

Visit www.capricornfoodandwine.com.au

Use #CapFoodie on the socials

Search them on Facebook

Entry via William Street end play ground

Festival Pass $10 includes:

- Entry to the Festival

- Entry to the CFWF Garden Party

- Access to the Chef's Table

- Entry to Cork and Fork Lane

- Live cooking demonstrations

- Live music

- Complimentary CFWF stemless wine glass

This year the Festival will again be cashless. Bring your debit card or credit card and get ready to 'tap & go'. Please note cards must contain a chip.

For the those looking for something intimate and sophisticated, there will be plenty of ticketed events to chose from.

From Twilight Tasting, Pinot, Pots and Pork, Ladies of the Vine, Long Lunch and more - there promises to be something for everyone.

Celebrity Chef Matt Golinski demonstrating at the Capricorn Food & Wine Festival ROK200913festival2

Festival chefs include the famous Matt Golinski, who is know for passion in creating meals filled with fresh, seasonal and local ingredients.

Shane Bailey is well known for his heavy involvement in Beef Australia expo chef events and has a top-class restaurant in Noosa.

Chef Roel Van Camp comes from Brussels and worked across Europe and Asia in highly acclaimed restaurants before moving to Australia in 2011.

He has worked with Ben Williamson and Adrian Richardson and has become known for his private Amuse pop-up dinners.

A local gal, Alyssia Constable, the executive chef of The Stirling, is on board for the festival as well.

Matt Smith is the executive chef at The Waterline Restaurant at the Keppel Bay Marina. He has been there for more than a decade and has worked in Tropical North Queensland before coming down the coast.

His signature style is a blend of traditional French techniques and Japanese cuisine where the ingredients are the stars.

Known as a champion of local produce, his menus showcase the best local seafood and locally produced Banana Station Beef.

His Banana Station Beef Signature Dish has won the Best Beef Signature Dish Restaurant Award at Beef 2012, 2015 and again most recently Beef 2018.

On the entertainment side, the headliners include blues/reggae/rock band Silky Fuzz with the diverse Scott Foden, acoustic indie/contemporary style of Denvah Baker-Moller and the soothing sound of Kyle & Celeste.

Singer-songerwriter siblings Angelo and Ryan Conway of The Short Fall will also play, as will soul, roots and reggae troubadors Jesse Morris Band and singer and bass guitarist Aarron Symonds.