Long-neck beers and driving don’t mix

Police caught Ceazar Sene driving on Rockhampton’s Farm Street during the early hours.

Police caught Ceazar Sene driving on Rockhampton’s Farm Street during the early hours.

DRINKING Tooheys long-neck beers and driving turned into an expensive exercise for Ceazar Sene.

Police caught the 30-year-old driving on Rockhampton’s Farm Street during the early hours of September 13 and also discovered that he’d never held a licence.

Sene later returned a blood-alcohol reading of .063.

He told police that he had consumed four or five Tooheys long-neck beers before driving.

In Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Friday, Sene pleaded guilty to three traffic offences including drink-driving.

The court heard that Sene was a repeat unlicensed driving offender.

He was fined $1350 and disqualified from driving for six months for his latest indiscretions.