Long-neck beers and driving don’t mix

Darryn Nufer
28th Sep 2019 5:30 PM
DRINKING Tooheys long-neck beers and driving turned into an expensive exercise for Ceazar Sene.

Police caught the 30-year-old driving on Rockhampton’s Farm Street during the early hours of September 13 and also discovered that he’d never held a licence.

Sene later returned a blood-alcohol reading of .063.

He told police that he had consumed four or five Tooheys long-neck beers before driving.

In Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Friday, Sene pleaded guilty to three traffic offences including drink-driving.

The court heard that Sene was a repeat unlicensed driving offender.

He was fined $1350 and disqualified from driving for six months for his latest indiscretions.

