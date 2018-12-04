Long night for firefighters

TOUGH TIME: Scott Collins was reunited with pet dog Percy after evacuating their home in Deepwater National Park last Sunday. A week on, they've been told they've lost everything.

TOUGH TIME: Scott Collins was reunited with pet dog Percy after evacuating their home in Deepwater National Park last Sunday. A week on, they've been told they've lost everything. Matt Taylor GLA011218FIRE

CENTRAL Queensland fire battlers were expected to have a long night last night with conditions still severe.

While the Central Highlands Local Disaster Management Group expected to stay up late with the overnight temperature only dropping to 27, crews south of Rockhampton were back in full fighting force after the fire at Baffle Creek, south of Gladstone, jumped the containment line about 3pm yesterday.

West of Baffle Creek, Lowmead residents were advised to "leave now” at 5.30pm as a bushfire is travelling in a southerly direction towards Lowmead. It is impacting Clarkes Rd and Mackellor Rd.

The fire could have a significant impact on the community. And Captain Creek residents were advised to be prepared to leave a 5.05pm as an unpredictable fire was burning in a south-easterly direction towards Davies Rd, Oyster Creek Dam Rd, Creevey Drive and Murphy Rd, to the north of Baldwin Rd.

The fire was likely to impact this area.

It wasn't exactly quiet in the Rockhampton region yesterday either with fire crews called to a small fire on a property at Lake Mary about 2pm and to the Allenstown Hotel (see page 12 for more).

The high fire danger blanketed over Central Queensland has also caused the Byfield National Park to be closed, along with the Byfield General Store reducing opening hours.

Despite thunderstorm warnings for Rockhampton, Gladstone and Biloela today, the weather conditions in the past week of unusual heat means there is still a very high fire danger level in place for Rockhampton.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews were on scene monitoring multiple fires in the vicinity of Expedition National Park as of 6pm yesterday. The fires were burning in inaccessible areas and there was no threat to property at this time. Firefighters were strengthening containment lines and monitoring the fire.