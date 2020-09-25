‘Long running’ Monaco Drive neighbourhood dispute flares up

Norghton Alexander Carney found himself in court as a result of a long-running neighbourhood dispute.

A LONG-RUNNING neighbourhood dispute landed Norghton Alexander Carney in court this week.

The 30 year old pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court to wilful damage and unlawfully entering the yard of a dwelling.

The court heard that the victim in this matter, who resided at Zilzie’s Monaco Drv, had an extensive CCTV set-up in operation at his residence.

About 1am on August 30, a group of people were outside the two neighbouring properties.

Carney walked to the victim’s front door and began banging on it while calling out to him.

That went on for several minutes.

Carney and the group then “set up” in the front yard of the residence next door to the victim’s, where a party was being held.

Subsequently the victim’s CCTV footage captured Carney leaning over a dividing fence and pulling out a wire to CCTV equipment.

The same thing happened at another spot along the fence line.

The victim called police who attended, spoke to Carney, and shut the party down.

Police prosecutor Shaun Janes told the court that he had no instructions in relation to compensation.

Acting Magistrate John Milburn fined Carney $650.

