The Inside the NBA crew of Shaquille O’Neal, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley. Picture: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
Basketball

Long-running NBA feud gets messy

by Jai Bednall
5th Dec 2019 10:14 AM

PERHAPS Charles Barkley would have won a championship if he'd become a baseball pitcher instead of a basketballer.

The title-less NBA legend, who now spends his days sitting alongside four-time champion Shaquille O'Neal and two-time winner Kenny Smith on Inside the NBA, showed off an incredible arm in another legendary segment from the Emmy Award-winning show.

The crew were attempting a viral challenge popular on short-form mobile video app TikTok, where you throw objects in the air and wait to see if they hit you as they plummet back to earth.

But after several unsuccessful attempts, Barkley took matters into his own hands and pegged an egg at Shaq's dome. It was the perfect throw.

The good-natured but often combative relationship between Barkley and O'Neal is one of the strengths of the show.

Shaq regularly jabs Sir Charles about his failure to win a ring, including a famous exchange last year.

"You don't know what you're talking about when it comes to championships," O'Neal quipped. "You got babied, and that's why you didn't win."

"I didn't have Dwyane Wade and Kobe Bryant carry me up and down the court," Barkley replied.

"I've got three Finals MVPs, Chuck!" O'Neal fired back. "Google me, Chuck! Google me!"

Barkley later explained that he enjoyed "messing with the former Lakers centre.

"I can see the veins in his forehead every time I rile him up and I'm just over their dying laughing and he's getting so mad," he told Rich Eisen.

 "I'm gonna keep digging at him because I love to see him sweat … he keeps it going because he's still thinking about it, I haven't thought about it since I walked off the set that night."

Here are some other top-shelf moments from the Hall of Fame duo.

