Long-serving Central Highlands councillor awarded OAM

A GREAT HONOUR: Peter Maguire has been awarded an Order of Australia Medal for his significant service to local government, and to the community of the Central Highlands. Contributed

DESPITE serving 28 years in local government, 16 of those as mayor, Emerald identity Peter Maguire was not expecting to receive national recognition for his contribution to the Central Highlands.

Mr Maguire, known universally as Maggot, was named as one of this year's recipients of an Order of Australia Medal (OAM) for his significant service to local government, and to the community of the Central Highlands.

He said it was a great thrill and completely unexpected when he found out he had been awarded one of Australia's most outstanding honours.

Mayor Peter Maguire and Federal MP Ken O'Dowd officially opening the Emerald Airport apron extension. Kelly Butterworth EME061114airpo

"It's fantastic and I think it's not just recognition for myself, but recognition for my family who have worked with me, other members of our staff over the years, council and the community,” he said. "It's great recognition for the whole region.

"Plenty of people in the country do lots of great things for their communities and a lot of them miss out on getting this sort of recognition. I feel very privileged.

"It's great to be acknowledged.”

Mr Maguire served as a councillor with the Emerald Shire Council from 1988-1991, Deputy Mayor from 1991-2000 and Mayor from 2000-2008. He was then elected as the very first Mayor of the Central Highlands Regional Council, which he served from 2008-2016 when he decided to step away from the role and let somebody else have a go.

Outgoing mayor Peter Maguire congratulates recently-elected mayor Kerry Hayes. Photo Contributed

"Local governments are at the grass roots of what happens in communities,” he said.

"Everyone involved in council and the community do what they can for their regions and I think that's what I have tried to do.

"One of the big things I have learned over time is communication is key.

"You have got to communicate what you are doing, what's happening, and all the things council are involved with.

"People won't necessarily agree with you and every decision council makes, but I think people should appreciate the fact councils are elected to make decisions. Sometimes those decisions are tough and not everyone is going to agree but they make decisions in the best interest of the communities.

"You just do the best you can for the great majority of people.”

Overall, Mr Maguire said he was proud of what he had done for the community during the years he served on council and as mayor.

Emerald Mayor Paul Bell escorts his deputy Peter Maguire, in his capacity as Matron of Honour at the Make-A-Wish Foundation's Mock Deb Ball in May 1996. FILE

"You are not going to please everyone, but generally speaking, I think the fact I did 28 continuous years, 16 of those as mayor, people must have thought enough to keep me there,” he said.

"It's not just me being proud of what I have achieved, it's the community and fellow councillors working with you to make all the communities in the Central Highlands a better place.”

Mr Maguire was also the recipient of the Centenary Medal in 2001, a medal he received as part of the centenary of Federation and has never removed from the box.

He said he had no idea who nominated him for the OAM but wanted to thank anyone involved in the process.

"A lot of time and effort has probably gone into this because they just don't give these awards out willy-nilly,” he said.

"I would like to thank those people involved and in particular thank my family for putting up with me over the years, looking after the business and my wife looking after the kids and family while I was away doing other things.”

CHRC Mayor Peter Maguire and Rockhampton Regional Council Mayor Margaret Strelow. Kelly Butterworth EME040215roc8

Mr Maguire's achievements:

Central Highlands Regional Council

Mayor, 2008-2016.

Chair, Central Highlands Development Corporation, 2000-2016.

Past Chair, Nogoa River Flood Plain Board.

Past Chair, Central Highlands Regional Council Local Disaster Management Committee.

Past Chair, Bowen Basin Regional Roads and Technical Group.

Past Board Member, Blackwater International Coal Centre.

Past Board Member, Central Highlands Housing Company Ltd.

Past Member, Inland Queensland Roads Action Plan Group.

Emerald Shire Council

Mayor, 2000-2008.

Deputy Mayor, 1991-2000.

Councillor, 1988-1991.

Chair, Amalgamation Transition Committee, 2007.

Former Member, Central Highlands Grain Roads Group.

Past Chair, Central Highlands Isaac Regional Roads Partnership.

Past Chair, Bowen Basin Regional Roads and Transport.

Past Chair, Central Highlands Regional Organisation of Councils.

Past Member, Local Government/Interstate Government Advisory Forum - Gemfields.

Past Member, Central Highlands Area Consultative Committee.

Member, Central Queensland 'A New Millennium' Steering Committee, 2005.

Local Government Association of Queensland

Mayoral Mentor, 2016-2017.

Past Member, Resource Communities Advisory Group.

Past Member, Roads and Transport Advisory Group.

Chair, Australian Government (Council) Airport Group, 10 years.

Awards and recognition

Recipient, Centenary Medal, 2001.