Long-standing family hands over business to young couple

JUICY BUSINESS: Lisa White hands the keys to the former Billington Cedar Park Meats to new owner to Mick Chappell. Trish Bowman

AFTER 18 years of serving the community, the owners of family business Billington Cedar Park Meats have handed the reins to Mick Chappell and his family.

Billington Cedar Park Meats spokeswoman Lisa White (nee Billington) said it is the end of an era for the family.

"We established the shop in 2001 on the site that was occupied previously by a real estate agent,” Lisa said.

"Steve and Chris Billington ran the business for 11 years until they retired and then in 2012 my husband Daniel and I took over.

"Making the decision to let the business go is one we did not take lightly and we all agreed that we wanted another family to come in and make the business their own. We were fortunate to find that family in Mick and Meegan Chappell.

"Over the years we employed over 15 staff and trained five apprentices to do their time and become qualified butchers.

"Our business also won first prize for our sausages during Beef Week last year and we have won various other awards over the year.

"We wish new owners Mick and Meegan Chappell all the best and hope the business gives them as much enjoyment as it has our family over the years.”

Since the changeover, the Chappells have renamed the business Mick's Meats Yeppoon.

Mick said they were determined to provide a high level of customer service and quality product.

"Our vision is to uphold the excellent customer service of a traditional butcher shop while offering quality meats and poultry to cater to modern clientele with modern tastes,” he said.

"We want to be part of people and families enjoying and bonding over their love of food, whether it be around the dinner table, at a barbecue with friends or dining in our local restaurants supplied with our quality cuts.”

The Chappell family were born and bred in Yeppoon and Mick has more than 15 years experience in the butcher/retail industry while Meegan is a teacher.

Children Max and Jimmy attend a local primary school and are keen to help Dad out in Mick's Meats butcher shop.