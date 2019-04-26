Long term drug addict turns life around

Danielle Margaret Braddick. M to one count of stealing and one of failing to appear in Mackay Magistrates Court in 2010.

A WOMAN who was a heroin addict from age 13 but who has been clean for many years, has faced the music for offences she committed while still addicted.

Danielle Margaret Braddick pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday to one count of stealing and one of failing to appear in Mackay Magistrates Court in 2010.

Police prosecutor Madison Kurtz said Braddick was employed as a facilities manager at Caneland Central when $700 was taken from a locked safe in a storage room.

She said video footage of the hallway outside the storage room led to the identification of Braddick as the offender.

Braddick told the court she was an addict at the time and thought she had finalised all of her court matters before she left for Townsville which was where she got on a methadone program before moving interstate.

She said she now runs her own cleaning business in Rockhampton and was clean of drugs.

"I had been a heroin addictions from the age of 13,” Braddick said.

She said she regularly goes to mental health appointments, along with Alcohol Tobacco and Other Drugs Services appointments, to manage her health and addiction.

"I believe that's a life long thing,” Braddick said.

She was ordered to complete 70 hours of community service in 12 months and convictions were recorded.