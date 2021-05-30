Long term Mount Morgan water solution study continues

Posters campaigning for more secure water services can be seen around Mount Morgan.

Rockhampton region Mayor Tony Williams and councillors have assured the Mount Morgan community that council was taking steps towards long term water security in the gold mining town.

A public meeting was held last month and Mr Williams said council has been working hard to progress further.

There has been lobbying from the community for a pipeline from Gracemere to the Mount.

“One of the key commitments we made was to progress a study to look at the feasibility of the options for the long term water security of Mount Morgan,” he said.

“Our officers have been compiling a report and this will be taken to the next full council meeting so that we can get a formal resolution and lock in the next steps to looking at the affordability and sustainability of the different options available.

“We have also spoken with the State Water Minister to update him on what was discussed at the meeting and what residents are experiencing, and we have put in a formal submission for the State Government to fund the water tankers, as they did with Stanthorpe.

“I have said it before and I will say it again: Rockhampton Regional Council is committed to finding a sustainable long term solution to the water security issues in Mount Morgan, and we will not let the community go without water in the meantime.”

Water and Environmental Sustainability councillor Donna Kirkland said tanker deliveries had been ramped up to full capacity.

At the time of the public meeting council was sending nine tankers a day which has now been increased to 20.

Council has not been drawing any water from the dam for a few weeks with all of the trucked water coming from the Gracemere reservoir.

“We are hearing great feedback from residents about the taste and odour issues disappearing which is fantastic,” she said

“We want to thank the community for all of their hard work and I truly believe that if we keep communicating we can get to a long-term solution together.”

Divisional councillor Cherie Rutherford said council was sharing lots of information to ensure the community was kept informed.

“We filmed the presentation at the meeting and that, along with answers to over 70 questions asked on the night, is available to view on the Mount Morgan Water page on our website,” she said.

“We’ve called and emailed everyone who expressed interest in attending the meeting but weren’t able to, to let them know about that too.

“If you don’t have access to a computer our staff at Mount Morgan Library will be very happy to help you watch it in the library.

“We also published those Q & As in the Argus, and we will continue to share information and updates as we go through this process together.

“Our dedicated section of the website – www.rrc.qld.gov.au/mountmorganwater – has lots of information.

“We will write directly to residents with major updates, as well as sharing them in the Argus, and of course you can always call us on 4932 9000 with any questions.”