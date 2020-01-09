Long term Rocky IT businesses join forces

iAssist general manager Jason Spence with Van Google IT owner Mark Van Bruggen. The two businesses have merged, officially as of January 13, 2020.

TWO ROCKHAMPTON family businesses have merged, giving clients access to more staff and services and even better rates.

Late last year, Jason Spence, general manager of iAssist Australia, based on Musgrave St, reached out to Mark Van Bruggen of Van Google IT with the possibility of combining the two businesses.

With both businesses family run and operated, it seemed to be a win-win situation for all.

“It’s excellent; it’s a great step forward for myself and my customers,” Mr Van Bruggen said.

The two businesses and staff can also share their own tips and tricks, with decades of experience between them.

“We will both be able to learn new ways of how people do things, pick up ideas, edit and change things so it works better for everyone in the future,” Mr Van Bruggen said.

“It’s going to be really good for the two businesses to work together and help support everyone in Central Queensland.”

Mr Van Bruggen has also become involved with transporting animals from Gracemere pound to various agencies and homes in the Brisbane region, which is now taking up a major chunk of his time.

He said the merger would enure his customers were looked after while he carried out his animal care work.

iAssist also offers more services than Mr Van Bruggen does, including television cabling and antennas, NBN, telephone and security camera services.

The team at iAssist, which has been operating since 2005, have recently written an artificial intelligence program that will allow them to manage clients more efficiently.

The software program will manage networks remotely, log jobs and provide a wide range of automation.

It is so far advanced it has caught strong interest from Microsoft.

Mr Van Bruggen commended iAssist on its two-year long process to write the program.

“That’s going to make it a lot easier for everybody, it will help prevent a lot of downtime for the businesses,” he said..

Once it is launched, which is anticipated to be in a couple of months, they need more engineers - which is where Mr Van Bruggen comes in.

“We need trained people who have been working in IT solutions for a long time,” Mr Spence said.

“This way we get Mark’s expertise with over 20 years experience working with small to medium businesses and iAssist currently has a lot of business clients that meet that model.

“We will be able to service our clients more efficiently.

“The move for Van Google clients is that they will still be able to get through to Mark and a slightly cheaper rate.”

The business currently operates on a client to technician ratio and the new process will mean they can take on more clients while still maintaining the same service.

Reflecting over the past decade and a half, Mr Spence said he had seen monumental change in the IT industry.

“In 2005 we had four server engineers and today we only have one, we find most of our businesses are moving to the cloud,” he said.

Mr Spence said technology was getting easier and most businesses were embracing it.

“While our technology means people can connect with us on chats and things like that, they can still call us up and talk to real people,” Mr Spence said.

“All we are doing is ensuring clients can talk to a real person.”