Long-term Toowoomba business merges with national company

>>MERGER: Acquisition saves 50 Toowoomba jobs

QUEENSLAND-based THINK Office Technology has merged with EFEX, one of the fastest growing business technology companies in Australia, which will provide access to a new level of locally-managed technology services for businesses across Toowoomba and the Darling Downs.

THINK Office Technology started in Toowoomba under its previous name Typewriter Sales and Service in 1995, as a specialist photocopier and printer retailer.

Over the next 23 years it established itself as a mainstay of the Toowoomba business community with an unparalleled reputation for quality of service and support.

"The office technology sector is changing rapidly as a result of the digital disruption of the global economy," EFEX CEO Nick Sheehan said.

"By THINK becoming part of EFEX, we will now be able to offer our customers a broader range of services locally, with an increasing emphasis on Voice and Data technology, IT solutions, cloud data storage, and IT Security.

"EFEX specialises in Managed Technology services, bundling all these office solutions into one simple payment with one local point of contact.

"This makes it simple for small, medium and large businesses to manage cashflow, whilst also ensuring they remain abreast of this rapid technology change.

"We want to assure all of our hundreds of customers in the Toowoomba region that it is business as usual, and our long commitment to community sponsorships of local non for profits, charities and events will remain unchanged."

Mr Sheehan said he was excited about the group's expansion into Queensland through the acquisition and THINK's values were a perfect fit for the company.